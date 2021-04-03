पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गांव के 8 एकड़ में हो रही है खेती:हजारीबाग में फैली स्ट्रॉबेरी की मिठास, खेती से 2 लाख की कमाई कर रहे ग्रामीण

कटकमदाग2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: लखन कुमार
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्ट्रॉबेरी की खेती दिखाता किसान। - Dainik Bhaskar
स्ट्रॉबेरी की खेती दिखाता किसान।
  • कटकमदाग के अडरा और बेस पंचायत के ग्रामीण स्ट्रॉबेरी व मशरूम उत्पादन कर हो रहे आत्मनिर्भर

प्रखंड के सुदूरवर्ती अडरा व बेस पंचायत के गांव में परिवर्तन कार्यक्रम के तहत प्रशिक्षित किसानों, स्वयं सहायता समूह व नवयुवती समूहों के सदस्यों द्वारा स्ट्रॉबेरी और बटम मशरूम का उत्पादन कर रहे हैं। साथ ही ग्रामीण बाजार में इसकी आपूर्ति कर आय वृद्धि कर रहे हैं। किसानों का उत्पादन हजारीबाग ही नहीं बल्कि अन्य जिलों में भेजा जा रहा है। इससे यहां के किसानों की पहचान पूरे झारखंड में होने लगी है।

अडरा के कृषकों ने बताया कि स्ट्रॉबेरी की खेती करने से उन्हें प्रति एकड़ तकरीबन दो लाख रुपए तक की आमदनी हो जाती है, जो सब्जी उत्पादन की तुलना में काफी अधिक है। इस वर्ष किसान समग्र ग्रामीण विकास परियोजना के तहत चयनित गांवों में करीब 8 एकड़ में स्ट्रॉबेरी की खेती कर रहे हैं। स्ट्रॉबेरी की खेती से आमदनी को देखते हुए आगामी वर्ष में और अधिक क्षेत्र में स्ट्रॉबेरी की खेती की संभावना है।

14 गांवों के 700 परिवारों से खेती से जाेड़ा गया

यह प्रशिक्षण एचडीएफसी बैंक के परिवर्तन कार्यक्रम के तहत समग्र ग्रामीण विकास परियोजना के तहत रामगढ़ एवं हजारीबाग के चयनित 14-14 गावों के किसानों, स्वयं सहायता समूह एवं नवयुवती समूहों के सदस्यों को दिया गया है। जिसमें कटकमदाग प्रखंड क्षेत्र के 14 गांव को चयनित किया गया है।

परिवर्तन कार्यक्रम एवं केजीवीके के सहयोग से इन दोनों जिलों के तकरीबन 700 परिवारों को मशरूम उत्पादन से जोड़ा गया है। इससे उन्हें अतिरिक्त आय के साथ स्वयं एवं परिवार के स्वास्थ्य में लाभ हो रहा है।

केजीवीके के सचिव डॉ अरविन्द सहाय ने बताया कि हमारा उद्देश्य है किसानों के पास सीमित संसाधनों के बावजूद उन्हें आधुनिक, बाजार आधारित एवं आय वाली कृषि के लिए प्रेरित कर मदद करना है। इससे वे परंपरागत कृषि के साथ इसे भी अपनाकर अधिक आमदनी प्राप्त कर सके। ताकि वे एक सफल कृषि उद्यमी के रूप में अपनी पहचान स्थापित कर सके।

तरबूज और ओल की खेती की चल रही है तैयारी

केजीवीके के सचिव डॉ अरविन्द सहाय ने बताया कि केजीवीके अपने किसानों के आय वृद्धि में सतत प्रयास कर रही है। स्ट्रॉबेरी फसल के बाद जिले में करीब 10-10 एकड़ भूमि में क्लस्टर के माध्यम से तरबूज एवं ओल की खेती शुरू करने जा रही है, जिससे भविष्य में किसानों को और भी अच्छी आमदनी प्राप्त हो सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें