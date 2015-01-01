पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:शहर में जगह-जगह लगा कचरे का अंबार

हजारीबाग8 घंटे पहले
तीन दिनों से सफाई नहीं होने पर शहर में लगे कचरे के ढेर।
  • त्याेहार में छुट्टी के कारण लगातार तीन दिन बंद है हजारीबाग नगर निगम का सफाई कार्य

दुर्गा पूजा, दीपावली और अब आस्था का महान पर्व छठ संपन्न हो गया। त्योहारों के संपन्न होने के साथ ही हजारीबाग शहरी क्षेत्र में नगर निगम प्रशासन के समक्ष नगर क्षेत्र की सफाई को लेकर चुनौती बढ़ गई है। त्योहारों के संपन्न होने के बाद स्वाभाविक रुप से कचरे में इजाफा होता ही है। एक सप्ताह पूर्व संपन्न हुए दीपावली का कचरा पूरी तरह से साफ नहीं हो पाया था क्योंकि छठ पर्व को देखते हुए रुटीन कार्य के अतिरिक्त निगम प्रशासन की प्राथमिकता फिलहाल छठ घाटों की सफाई को लेकर थी।

अब जब छठ संपन्न हो गया था तो अन्य संस्थानों की तरह निगम में भी शुक्रवार एवं शनिवार को छठ की छुट्टी के कारण सफाई कार्य बंद है। तीसरा दिन रविवार को साप्ताहिक अवकाश है। इस प्रकार नियमित सफाई का काम लगातार तीन दिन बंद रहना है। इससे शहर में हर दिन बढ़ रहे कूड़ा कचरा को साफ करने की चुनौती नगर निगम के समक्ष है जबकि इस बीच चौथा दिन सोमवार को भी काम बंद रहने की संभावना है।

नगर निगम के प्रधान सहायक संजय कुमार का आकस्मिक निधन हो जाने को लेकर सोमवार को निगम में शोकसभा होना तय है लेकिन शोकसभा के बाद निगम के सफाई कर्मी उस दिन सफाई कार्य करेंगे या नहीं फिलहाल यह तय नही है ।

झील, तालाब में भी लगा कचरे का ढेर

इधर डेली सब्जी एवं फल मार्केट, कालीबाड़ी मार्केट, शहर के मेन रोड सहित शहर के अन्य मार्गों, चौक चौराहों, विभिन्न मोहल्लों में कचरा बिखरा पड़ा है। वहीं शहरी क्षेत्र में स्थित विभिन्न तालाबों, झील आदि के आस पास छठ पूजा के बाद के अवशेष पड़े हैं।

