पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मौत:साइकिल सवार काे बचाने में बाइक चालक सड़क पर गिरा पीछे आ रहे ट्रक ने कुचला, मौत

चरही4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उसी समय हजारीबाग की ओर से आ रही ट्रक नम्बर डब्ल्यू बी-57-डी 1625 उसे चपेट में ले लिया

चरही चौक पूजा रेस्टोरेंट के पास मंगलवार को एनएच 33 पर साइकिल सवार को बचाने के क्रम में बाइक सवार की सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत हो गई। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार बिहार के विक्रमगंज निवासी मदन मोहन सिंह अपनी बाइक से छठ के लिए गेहूं लेकर चरही की ओर आ रहा था। इसी बीच विपरीत दिशा की ओर से आ रहे साइकिल सवार को सामने देख बचाने के क्रम में उसका संतुलन बिगड़ गया और वह सड़क के बीचो-बीच जा कर गिर पड़ा। साइकिल सवार भाग खड़ा हुआ।

उसी समय हजारीबाग की ओर से आ रही ट्रक नम्बर डब्ल्यू बी-57-डी 1625 उसे चपेट में ले लिया। इस क्रम में ट्रक का पहिया उक्त व्यक्ति के दोनों पैर पर चढ़ गया। जिस कारण दोनों पैर चूर-चूर होने के कारण मौके पर ही भारी मात्रा में खून के बहने से उसकी स्थिति गंभीर हो गई। घटना की सूचना पा कर चरही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचकर घायल व्यक्ति को एम्बुलेंस से इलाज हेतु सदर अस्पताल हजारीबाग भेजा। इलाज के दौरान घायल व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने बाइक और ट्रक को अपने कब्जे में ले ली है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें