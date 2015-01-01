पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कामयाबी:महिलाओं का अश्लील फोटो भेज ठगी करने वाले दो साइबर अपराधी धराए

बरकट्ठाएक घंटा पहले
  • दोनों के पास से एक-एक मोबाइल, एक मोटरसाइकिल की बरामद किया गया है

बरकट्ठा थाना पुलिस ने वेबसाइट पर ठगी करने के मामले में दो अपराधियों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है। बरकट्ठा थाना प्रभारी विद्या सागर चौरसिया ने शुक्रवार की रात यह कार्रवाई की। गंगपाचो स्थित बाबा रेस्टोरेंट के निकट कुछ युवाओं के द्वारा वेबसाइट के माध्यम से लड़कियों की अश्लील फोटो भेज कर ठगी करने की सूचना पुलिस काे मिली। इस सूचना पर थाना प्रभारी दलबल के साथ पहुंच कर छापामारी की। इसमें दो युवक को गिरफ्तार किया गया। गिरफ्तार युवकों में अशोक कुमार महतो पिता संजय महतो, हीरालाल कुमार उर्फ बबलू मंडल पिता जोबराज महतो दोनों गंगपाचो निवासी हैं।

दोनों के पास से एक-एक मोबाइल, एक मोटरसाइकिल की बरामद किया गया है। छापामारी अभियान में थाना के एएसआई बादल कुमार महतो, मनोज कुमार सिंह एवं पुलिस बल के जवान शामिल थे। थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार दो लोगों के विरूद्ध अवैध तरीके से वेबसाइट के माध्यम से लोगों की ठगी करने का सबूत मिले हैं। गिरफ्तार दोनों आरोपी के पास से मिले दो मोबाइल फोन पर वेबसाइट पर लोगों से संपर्क कर महिलाओं व लड़कियों की अश्लील तस्वीर पोस्ट कर लाखों रुपये की ठगी का खुलासा हुआ है। इस बाबत बरकट्ठा थाना में प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गयी है। जानकारी हो कि पिछले दो माह के अंदर साइबर अपराध को लेकर चौथी बार इस प्रकार कि कार्रवाई की गई है।

