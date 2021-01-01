पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:बरकट्ठा में बेकाबू स्काॅर्पियाें ने सड़क पार कर रही महिला को कुचला, मौत; सड़क जाम

बरकट्ठा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मौके पर आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों व मृतका के परिजनों ने जीटी रोड जाम किया।

बरकट्ठा गोरहर थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत गोरहर चौक अंडरपास के समीप बरही से बगोदर की दिशा में जा रही तेज़ रफ़्तार अनियंत्रित स्कार्पियों ने सड़क पार कर रही महिला को अपने चपेट में ले लिया। जिससे मौके पर ही महिला की मौत हो गई। मृतका की शिनाख्त गोरहर निवासी 45 वर्षीय शांति देवी पति लक्ष्मण मिर्धा के रूप में हुई। मृतका सड़क पार कर रही थी कि वह तेज रफ्तार स्कार्पियो की चपेट में आ गयी । मौके पर आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों व मृतका के परिजनों ने जीटी रोड जाम किया।

घटना की सूचना पर गोरहर थाना प्रभारी अरुण कुमार घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे।समाचार लिखे जाने तक घटना स्थल पर जाम जारी थी वही सीओ निर्मल सोरेन थाना प्रभारी अरुण कुमार सीआई फिरोज अख्तर दुर्घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे हुए है। ग्रामीण मुआवजा व सड़क सुरक्षा की मांग कर रहे है। पुलिस सुरक्षा व्यवस्था में मुस्तैद है। वहीं घटनास्थल पर शोकाकुल परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। सूत्र से मिली खबर के अनुसार बगोदर में स्कार्पियो को जब्त किया गया है।।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser