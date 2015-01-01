पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवसर:विभावि ने स्नातक का रिजल्ट रिकॉर्ड समय में जारी किया

हजारीबाग2 घंटे पहले
  • अब इस विश्वविद्यालय के छात्र-छात्राओं का स्नातकोत्तर के लिए राष्ट्रीय स्तर के विश्वविद्यालयों में भी नामांकन का अवसर मिल सकेगा

विनोबा भावे विश्वविद्यालय ने स्नातक समसत्र छह का फाइनल परीक्षा परिणाम रिकॉर्ड समय में प्रकाशित किया है। 25 सितंबर से 16अक्टूबर तक थेओरी की परीक्षा ली गई। 28 अक्टूबर से नौ नवंबर तक प्रायोगिक परीक्षा हुई। 12 नवंबर को जेनरल, ऑनर्स और वोकेशनल का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया गया। महाविद्यालय के शिक्षक छात्र- छात्राओं एवं अभिभावकों में इसको लेकर खुशी है कि कोरोना के कारण रिजल्ट प्रकाशन में विलंब नहीं हुआ।

संत कोलंबा महाविद्यालय शिक्षक संघ के पूर्व सचिव डॉ जमाल अहमद ने विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन को रिकॉर्ड समय मैं परीक्षा परिणाम प्रकाशित किए जाने पर बधाई दीऔर कहा कि कुलपति प्रो डॉ मुकुल नारायण देव एवं परीक्षा नियंत्रक डॉ वीरेंद्र गुप्ता की प्रशासनिक क्षमता की वजह से यह संभव हो सका। कोविड-19 गाइडलाइन के तहत परीक्षा लेकर झारखंड के विश्वविद्यालयों में सबसे पहले परीक्षाफल प्रकाशित कर हमारे विश्वविद्यालय ने यह साबित कर दिया है कि यहां लगातार छात्र हित में निर्णय लेते हुए कार्यों का ससमय निष्पादन किया जा रहा है। अब इस विश्वविद्यालय के छात्र-छात्राओं का स्नातकोत्तर के लिए राष्ट्रीय स्तर के विश्वविद्यालयों में भी नामांकन का अवसर मिल सकेगा। छात्र हित में समय पर परीक्षाफल प्रकाशित किए जाने के कार्य को विश्वविद्यालय वित्त समिति के सदस्य डॉ राजूराम, डॉ सुनील दुबे, डॉ प्रदीप प्रसाद, डॉ राजेंद्र मिस्त्री आदि मौजूद थे।

