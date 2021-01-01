पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मतदाता दिवस:संत कोलंबा में मतदान जागरुकता अभियान

हजारीबागएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विश्व में भारत जैसे सबसे बड़े लोकतन्त्र में मतदान को लेकर कम होते रुझान को देखते हुए राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस मनाया जाने लगा था

संत कोलंबा काॅलेज एनएसएस इकाई एक ने कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी डॉ सरिता सिंह के नेतृत्व में कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर इस वर्ष की थीम - सभी मतदाता सशक्त, सतर्क, सुरक्षित तथा जागरूक बनें को केंद्र में रखकर चलाया गया। मतदाता जागरूकता कार्यक्रम में अंग्रेजी विभाग के शिक्षक डॉ सतेंद्र, हिंदी विभाग के प्रोफेसर राजू राम तथा उर्दू विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ जमाल अहमद शामिल थे। डॉ सरिता सिंह ने शिक्षकों, युवाओं एवं स्वयंसेवकों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि भारत में राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस प्रत्येक वर्ष 25 जनवरी को मनाया जाता है।

विश्व में भारत जैसे सबसे बड़े लोकतन्त्र में मतदान को लेकर कम होते रुझान को देखते हुए राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस मनाया जाने लगा था। डॉ सतेंद्र ने कहा कि हर एक वोट महत्वपूर्ण तथा बहुमूल्य है, हम एक वोट से ईमानदार सरकार को चुनकर अपने भविष्य को सुरक्षित और प्रकाशित कर सकते हैं। स्वयंसेवक अविनाश कुमार ने कहा कि हमें गर्व है कि हम विश्व के सबसे बड़े लोकतांत्रिक देश भारत के नागरिक हैं, हमें सोच समझकर बिना लोभ, जाति, धर्म, रिश्ते, नाते आदि भेद भाव को दरकिनार कर वोट करना है। कार्यक्रम को सफल बनाने में अविनाश कुमार, जितेंद्र कुमार मुस्कान, नेहा परवीन, धर्मवीर कुमार, सुजीत हाज़रा , मनीषा महेश आदि स्वयंसेवियों ने अपना महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser