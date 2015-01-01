पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सूर्योपासना:व्रतियों ने लगाया छठी मइया को खरना का भोग, सूर्यदेव को पहला अर्घ्य आज

हजारीबाग9 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना से बचाव के लिए सावधानी भी बरत रहे हैं छठव्रती

लोक आस्था का पर्व छठ को लेकर पूरा शहर सूर्य की उपासना में डूब चुका है। गुरुवार शाम व्रतियों ने दूध से बनी खीर का भोग भगवान भास्कर को लगाकर खरना किया। शुक्रवार शाम अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। महापर्व शुरू होते ही छठ गीतों से माहौल भक्ति में हो चुका है। कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए सावधानियां बरती जा रही हैं। बाजारों में पूजा में इस्तेमाल होने वाली सामग्री सूप, दौरा, नारियल, डम्भा, सूथनी, गन्ना, सेब, संतरा, अगरबत्ती खूब बिक रहे हैं।

पर्व को लेकर हर चौक-चौराहों पर भारी भीड़ है। हालांकि असमंजस के चलते शहर के सभी घाटों की सफाई नहीं हो पाई। कुछ जगहों पर आनन-फानन में सफाई अभियान चलाया गया। पूर्व में सरकारी गाइडलाइन के अनुसार जलाशयों, नदियों, तालाबों, इत्यादि में छठ करने पर मनाही की गई थी। हालांकि बाद में सरकार ने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व मास्क पहनकर पूजा पाठ करने की इजाजत दे दिया। पूर्व सरकारी आदेश को लेकर छठ घाटों की सफाई समय पर नहीं हो सकी।

झारखंड सरकार के छठ को लेकर पाबंदी हटते ही श्रद्धालुओं में भारी उत्साह देखा जा रहा है। लोग सरकारी गाइडलाइन के अनुसार घाट का निर्माण कर रहे हैं। वही काेरोना काल के मार झेल रहे व्यापारी छठ पर्व में अच्छी बिक्री होने से खुश नजर आ रहे हैं।

बुढ़वा महादेव के पुजारी गौरव मिश्रा कहते हैं कि पंचांग के अनुसार जहां शुक्रवार को संध्या 5:22 पर सूर्यास्त होगा व भगवान भुवन भास्कर की अस्ताचलगामी अर्घ्य अर्पण किया जाएगा। वहीं शनिवार को उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य 6:25 पर सूर्योदय के पश्चात अर्पण किया जाएगा।

