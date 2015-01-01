पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्देश:फंड के अभाव में 16 स्कूलों में पेयजल और स्वच्छता का कार्य लटका

हजारीबाग2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला समन्वय समिति की बैठक में डीसी ने दिए कई निर्देश

समाहरणालय परिसर स्थित सूचना भवन सभागार में जिला समन्वय समिति की बैठक उपायुक्त आदित्य कुमार आनंद की अध्यक्षता में संपन्न हुई। मौके पर आपूर्ति विभाग, समाज कल्याण विभाग, सामाजिक सुरक्षा, पंचायती राज, कल्याण, वन विभाग, विद्युत विभाग, आंगनबाड़ी, मनरेगा सहित विभिन्न विभागों के अद्यतन कार्यों की समीक्षा की गई। विभिन्न विभागों द्वारा किये जा रहे कार्यों का अद्यतन समीक्षा करते हुए उपायुक्त ने कहा कि जनहित से जुड़े कार्यों को विभाग आपसी समन्वय के साथ ससमय पूरा करें।

समीक्षा बैठक में कल्याण तथा पंचायती राज पदाधिकारी के अनुपस्थित रहने पर उपायुक्त ने कारणपृच्छा सहित प्रपत्र-क गठित करने का निर्देश दिया। मौके पर विडियो काॅन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से प्रखण्ड स्तरीय अधिकारी भी जुड़े हुए थे। शिक्षा विभाग के समीक्षा के क्रम में विद्यालयों में पेयजल की स्थिति, विद्युतीकरण तथा सूखा राशन वितरण पर विशेष चर्चा हुई।्र

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें