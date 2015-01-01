पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चार दिन चलेगा अभियान:18 वर्ष पूरा करने वाले युवा जुड़वा सकते हैं वोटर लिस्ट में नाम

हजारीबाग8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम के तहत 15 दिसंबर तक कर सकते हैं दावा और आपत्ति

हजारीबाग जिले में मतदाता सूची का विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम शुरू कर दिया गया है। इसके तहत दावा एवं आपत्ति प्राप्त करने की अवधि 15 दिसंबर तक निर्धारित है। उक्त अवधि में छूटे हुए मतदाता या 01 जनवरी को 18 वर्ष की अवस्था प्राप्त करने वाले युवक युवतियां अपना नाम मतदाता सूची में शामिल करा सकेंगे।

पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम की जानकारी देते हुए अपर समाहर्ता रणजीत कुमार लाल ने कहा कि इस अवधि में चार दिन 28 नवंबर, 29 नवंबर, 05 दिसंबर एवं 06 दिसंबर को विशेष अभियान चलाया जाएगा, जिसमें बीएलओ को अपने अपने बूथ पर अनिवार्य रूप से रहना है। शेष दिन उन्हें अपने बूथ एरिया में भ्रमण कर सूची पुनरीक्षण का कार्य करना है। प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में प्रभारी उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सुनील कुमार सिंह भी मौजूद थे ।

सूची में महिला मतदाताओं का अनुपात बढ़ाने पर जोर

अधिकारियों ने बताया कि 12.10.2019 को अंतिम रूप से प्रकाशित मतदाता सूची में लिंगानुपात 888 था जो वर्तमान में 902 है जबकि जनगणना 2011 के अनुसार जिला का लिंगानुपात 947 है । इस लिहाज से मतदाता सूची में भी महिला मतदाताओं का नाम शामिल करने अनुपात में सुधार पर फोकस किया जाएगा। उसी प्रकार जनसंख्या और मतदाता के अनुपात को भी संतुलित करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है।

वर्तमान यह अनुपात 59.97 है उसे कम से कम 61.06 करने का प्रयास इस संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण में होगा। बताया कि शारीरिक रुप से दिव्यांग मतदाता का नाम अगर निवास स्थान से दूर है तो नजदीकी मतदान केंद्र पर स्थानांतरित करने के लिए निर्धारित प्रपत्र 8क में आवेदन कर सकते हैं ।

सभी राजनीतिक दलों से किया गया है अनुरोध

निर्धारित विशेष अभियान में सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर बीएलओ एवं बीएलए आवेदन प्राप्त करने के लिए उपस्थित रहेंगे। बीएलए की नियुक्ति के लिए सभी राजनीतिक दलों के साथ बैठक करके अनुरोध किया गया है। मतदाता सूची में नाम जोड़ने के लिए प्रपत्र – 6, नाम हटाने के लिए प्रपत्र - 7, त्रुटि सुधार के लिए प्रपत्र – 8 एवं विधानसभा क्षेत्र अंतर्गत मतदान केंद्र स्थानांतरण के लिए प्रपत्र 8क निर्धारित है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें