सुसाइड:मानसिक तनाव में आकर युवक ने की आत्महत्या

हजारीबाग4 घंटे पहले
  • मंगलवार की सुबह वह घर के बल्ली में फांसी का फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली

कोर्रा थाना क्षेत्र के पतरातू निवासी सुधीर कुजूर (22) ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। घटना की सूचना पाकर कोर्रा पुलिस ने शव को अपने कब्जे में लिया। पुलिस के समक्ष परिजनों का कहना था कि सुधीर गैस गोदाम में काम करता था। 2 दिनों से वह ड्यूटी पर भी नहीं जा रहा था। वह काफी मानसिक तनाव में रह रहा था। मंगलवार की सुबह वह घर के बल्ली में फांसी का फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली।

मंगलवार की सुबह काफी समय बीत जाने के बाद जब सुधीर कमरे से बाहर नहीं निकला तो परिजनों को शक हुआ और दरवाजा तोड़ा तो देखा कि सुधीर फंदे पर झूल रहा था। आनन-फानन में परिजनों ने उसे फंदे से उतारकर क्षितिज हॉस्पिटल ले गए, जहां उसे चिकित्सकों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। परिजनों को आशंका के काम में किसी तरह कोई बात तो नहीं हो गई जिसके कारण वह तनाव में था।

