उपलब्धि:हंटरगंज का प्रह्लाद करता है 400 टन मछली का उत्पादन

हंटरगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • साधारण मछुआरे से बना बड़ा कारोबारी, 10 मिलियन अंडे का भी उत्पादन

हंटरगंज के जोरी मास्टर मोहल्ला निवासी प्रह्लाद चौधरी ने मछली उत्पादन के क्षेत्र में बड़ी उपलब्धि हासिल की है। प्रह्लाद को मछली पकड़ने और बाजार में बेचने का काम विरासत में मिला था। इसी दौरान उसने गांव के तालाब में छोटे स्तर पर मछली पालन शुरू किया। बाद में डिमांड बढ़ा तो उसने मत्स्य विभाग से संपर्क किया। विभाग ने उसे प्रोत्साहित किया और कई योजनाओं में उसे भागीदार बनाया। उसने कड़ी मेहनत की और सफलता अर्जित की। आज प्रति वर्ष प्रह्लाद चार सौ टन मछली उत्पादन करने वाला झारखंड के सबसे बड़े व्यवसायियों में है। इस मामले में उन्हें पूरे देश में दूसरा स्थान प्राप्त है।

इसके लिए वह झारखंड के अलावा वह नेशनल फिशरीज डेवलपमेंट बोर्ड (आंध्र प्रदेश) से भी सम्मानित हो चुका है। इस सम्मान से आंध्र प्रदेश ने उसे 2018 में सम्मानित किया था। प्रह्लाद अब हेचरी के कारोबार से भी जुड़ चुके हैं। आज वह झारखंड नवोन्मेषी हैचरी के स्वामी हैं और राज्य के बड़े मछली बीज उत्पादक हैं। प्रतिवर्ष 10 मिलियन अंडों का उत्पादन करते हैं। मत्स्य अंगुलिकाओ की वृद्धि करने और इसे किसानों को वितरण करने में भी इनका नाम शामिल है। मत्स्य बीज का परिवहन करने के लिए सरकार की एनएफडीवी की सहायता प्राप्त है ।वर्तमान समय में वे स्थानीय मछुआरा सहकारी समिति के सचिव भी है। झारखंड राज्य के लिए मत्स्य मित्र के रूप में भी कार्य कर रहे हैं। कई राज्य में नियमित रूप से मछलियों व बीजों का निर्यात करते हैं।

