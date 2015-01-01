पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूटपाट:रात में लुटेरों ने बाइक छीनी, सुबह लोगों ने वाहन सहित पकड़कर पुलिस को सौंपा

हंटरगंज6 घंटे पहले
  • पतसुगिया जंगल में हथियारबंद लुटेरों ने की थी लूटपाट

हंटरगंज शेरघाटी मार्ग स्थित पतसुगिया जंगल में गुरुवार की देर शाम हथियारबंद लुटेरों के द्वारा लूट की घटना को अंजाम दिया गया। लुटेरों ने हथियार के बल पर हंटरगंज के खुटिकेवाल गांव के सुभाष यादव का अपाचे मोटरसाइकिल छीन लिया था। घटना उस समय घटा जब सुभाष शेरघाटी की ओर से वापस अपने घर लौट रहा था। इसी दौरान एक मोटरसाइकिल पर सवार होकर तीन हथियारबंद अपराधी उसका पीछा किया और हथियार के बल पर मोटरसाइकिल लूट लिया। जिस बाइक से लुटेरे लूट की घटना को अंजाम देने आए थे उसका नंबर पीड़ित सुभाष यादव ने नोट कर लिया।

मोटरसाइकिल नंबर के माध्यम से ग्रामीण वीरेंद्र कुमार और अन्य लोगों के सहयोग से आसपास के क्षेत्र में छानबीन करना शुरू कर दिया। छानबीन के दौरान दूसरे दिन सुबह 9 बजे जिस मोटरसाइकिल से लुटेरे घटना को अंजाम दिया था। उसी मोटरसाइकिल के साथ दो लोगों को देखा गया। ग्रामीणों ने दोनों को मोटरसाइकिल सहित धर दबोचा। लेकिन उसमें से एक भागने में सफल रहा। ग्रामीणों के द्वारा मारपीट और पूछताछ में लूट की घटना को अंजाम देने की बात को स्वीकार किया। ग्रामीणों के द्वारा पकड़ा गया लुटेरा सोनबरसा गांव के टुनटुन कुमार है। उसने बताया कि घोराघाट बिहार के मृत्युंजय कुमार और अजय कुमार के साथ मिलकर उसने लूट की घटना को अंजाम दिया था। ग्रामीणों के पकड़ में आए टुनटुन कुमार के निशानदेही पर शेरघाटी क्षेत्र से लूटे गए मोटरसाइकिल को भी ग्रामीणों ने बरामद किया। ग्रामीणों ने लुटेरों और मोटरसाइकिल को पुलिस को सौंप दिया है।

