निर्माण हो रहा:जमीन पर दबंगों का अवैध कब्जा

हुसैनाबाद5 घंटे पहले
हुसैनाबाद शहर में रैयती जमीन पर अवैध कब्जा करने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। हुसैनाबाद शहर के कुर्मी टोला निवासी गौतम पटेल ने पलामू उपायुक्त को पत्र प्रेषित कर कहा है कि खाता संख्या 44,प्लॉट नम्बर 470 रकबा एक एकड़ 93 डिसमिल जमीन हमारे पूर्वज जगेश्वर चौधरी पिता बालगोविंद चौधरी की पुस्तैनी जमीन है।

इसपर हरिहर चौक निवासी अखिलेश मेहता, वीरेंद्र चौधरी, आदित्य विश्वकर्मा व बुद्धदेव मेहता द्वारा दबंगता पूर्वक जमीन पर अवैध निर्माण किया जा रहा है। भुक्तभोगी ने बताया कि उक्त जमीन सीएनटी एक्ट की है जो खरीदा व कब्जा नही किया जा सकता है बाउजूद लोग जबरदस्ती जमीन पर निर्माण करा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि हुसैनाबाद अंचल के अधिकारियो के मनमानी से गरीब व असहायों की जमीन भूमाफिया से मिलकर लुटवाया जा रहा है।

वहीं नगर पंचायत द्वारा रूपु कुर्मी के जमीन पर जबरन सामुदायिक शौचालय का निर्माण किया जा रहा है, जो गैर कानूनी है। गौतम पटेल ने अंचल कार्यालय को आवेदन देकर खाया 44 प्लॉट 470 एवं 467 पर हो रहे अवैध निर्माण को अविलंब रोकते हुए जमीन की सीमांकन करते हुए अवैध निर्माण पर रोक लगाने की मांग की है।

