घटना:स्कॉर्पियो और बाइक की टक्कर में महिला की मौत

ईचाक4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ईचाक थाना क्षेत्र के नेशनल पार्क में हुई घटना

ईचाक थाना क्षेत्र के नेशनल पार्क एनएच 33 कुबरी पुल के पास स्कॉर्पियो और बुलेट के बीच हुई टक्कर में बुलेट पर सवार एक महिला की मौत हो गई। जबकि एक अन्य व्यक्ति गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही गस्ती में निकले एसआई बाल गोविंद यादव और पुलिस जवानों के सहयोग से घायलों का आरोग्यम अस्पताल भेजा गया।

गंभीर रूप से घायल महिला की मौत अस्पताल में हो गई। पुलिस ने बताया कि स्कॉर्पियो नंबर बीआर 02 पीबी 4033 गया के बांके बाजार निवासी संतोष कुमार की बताई जा रही है जो हजारीबाग की ओर जा रही थी। इसी क्रम में विपरीत दिशा से आ रही बुलेट संख्या जेएच 02एटी 3240 उसकी चपेट में आ गया। घटना में एक बच्चे के भी घायल होने की सूचना है। बताया कि सभी घायलों को आरोग्यं अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया जहां इलाज के क्रम में महिला ने दम तोड़ दिया, जबकि मृतक के पति और एक बच्चा का इलाज अस्पताल में चल रहा है।

घटना के बाबत इचाक थाना में सनहा दर्ज किया गया है। फर्द बयान आते ही स्कार्पियो चालक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया जाएगा। मृतका एवं घायल बरही थाना क्षेत्र के खोड़ा आहार गांव निवासी बताए जा रहे हैं। समाचार लिखे जाने तक मामले में केस दर्ज नहीं हुआ था।

