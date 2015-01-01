पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:मुहाने नदी से अवैध बालू लदे 5 ट्रैक्टरों को स्थानीय प्रशासन ने किया जब्त

  • मगर अगले बार पकड़े जाने पर ट्रैक्टर मालिकों और चालकों के विरुद्ध थाने में एफआईआर दर्ज किया जाएगा

इटखोरी प्रशासन ने शुक्रवार को मुहाने नदी से अवैध बालू उत्खनन कर रहे पांच ट्रैक्टरों को जब्त कर थाने ले आई। इस अभियान में इटखोरी सीओ वैद्दनाथ कामती और थाना प्रभारी निरंजन कुमार मिश्रा दलबदल के साथ शामिल थे। अब इन पांचों अवैध बालू लदे ट्रैक्टरों के मालिकों को डीटीओ ऑफिस चतरा और खनन विभाग में चालान कटवाने के बाद ट्रैक्टरों को थाने से छोड़ा जाएगा। इस संबंध में थाना प्रभारी निरंजन कुमार मिश्रा ने बताया कि थाने में जब्त पांचों ट्रैक्टर के मालिकों को ऐसा अगले बार नहीं करने को लेकर हिदायत कर दिया गया है। इस बार तो चालान कटवाने के बाद इन्हें छोड़ दिया जाएगा।

मगर अगले बार पकड़े जाने पर ट्रैक्टर मालिकों और चालकों के विरुद्ध थाने में एफआईआर दर्ज किया जाएगा। बता दें कि इटखोरी मुहाने बालू घाट से रोज सैकड़ों की संख्या में इन ट्रैक्टरों द्वारा अवैध बालू उत्खनन कर इटखोरी के अलावे अन्य कई शहरों में महंगी दामों पर बेचा जा रहा है।जिसके कारण इटखोरी के मुहाने नदी का अस्तित्व खतरे में आ गया है। पूरे नदी में बालू खत्म हो गया है।अब सिर्फ नदी में रोड़े और मिट्टी बचे हुए हैं।नदी में जंहा-तंहा कुछ बालू के रेत बचे हुए हैं,जिन्हें बालू माफिया द्वारा उत्खनन किया जा रहा है।

