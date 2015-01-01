पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विधायक ने कहा:जल, जंगल और जमीन की रक्षा करने के लिए एकजुट हाे लड़नी होगी लड़ाई

जारीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
संबोधित करते विधायक भूषण तिर्की
  • विधायक भूषण तिर्की ने जारी, डुमरी चैनपुर के लाेगाें काे किया संबाेधित, बोले

गुमला के विधायक भूषण तिर्की ने जारी, डुमरी चैनपुर के जरमाना पारिस मैदान में लाेगाें काे सं‍बोधित करते हुए कहा कि झारखंड के जल, जंगल व जमीन की रक्षा कि लिए एकजुट होकर लडाई लड़नी होगी। उन्होंने ग्रामीणों एवं कार्यकर्ता को कोरोना महामारी से जागरूक करते हुए कहा कि इस महामारी से सभी कोई सतर्क रहे साथ ही सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करते हुए निश्चित रुप से मॉस्क का प्रयोग करें। उन्होंने कहा की जारी प्रखंड का प्रेम हमें बार बार यहां खींच लाती है।

उन्होंने कहा कि पूर्व की सरकार आदिवासियों की जमीन को हड़पने का काम कर रही थी। बीते पांच साल तक आदिवासियों और सदानों को अपमानित करने का काम किया गया। राज्य में हेमन्त सरकार के आने के बाद आदिवासियों और मूलवासियों को सम्मान देने की काम कर रही है। उन्होंने ग्रामीणों को आश्वस्त करते हुए कहा कि निश्चित रुप से 2024 तक जारी में अस्पताल बनकर तैयार हो जाएगा।

बिजली की समस्याओं के बारे में उन्होंने कहा कि चाहे प्रखंड के लोग जंगल पहाड़ कहीं भी रहेंगे सभी जगहों पर बिजली जलाने का काम करूंगा। प्रखंड में हाथियों का उत्पात जारी है और ग्रामीण हाथी से परेशान है, हाथी प्रभावित लाेगाें काे मुआवजा दिलाने का काम करूंगा साथ ही प्रभावित इलाके में विधायक मद से टार्च का वितरण करनेवाले का काम करूंगा।

माैके पर रंजीत सिंह केंद्रीय सदस्य, हरिओम प्रसाद, जेम्स तिर्की जिला युवा मोर्चा अध्यक्ष, नुरुल होदा, मोहम्मद लड्डन नगर अध्यक्ष, जगदीश साहू ,रमेश लोहरा, टीचर तिग्गा, सोमा उरांव, सुरेश उरांव, मनीष उरांव, नवीन साहू, एतवा उरांव, दिलसाय लोहरा रुडोल केरकेट्टा, नोवेल लकड़ा, लुईस लकड़ा, उर्मिला केरकेट्टा, फादर संजय लेवनार्ड मिंज, फादर लाजरूस बेंग, बजरंग गुप्ता, सुशील दीपक मिंज, मैतन लकड़ा, विल्सन एक्का, बिनोद(झपझप) सहित सैकड़ों कार्यकर्ता एवं ग्रामीण उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें