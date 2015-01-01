पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

परेशानी:बकाया मानदेय के लिए सफाई कर्मी हड़ताल पर, चरमरा सकती है शहर की सफाई‌ व्यवस्था

झुमरी तिलैया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दीपावली व छठ जैसे त्योहार नजदीक, लोगों को हो सकती है परेशानी

नगर पर्षद के अधीन शहर में डोर टू डोर कूड़ा संग्रहण कार्य करने में लगी प्राइवेट कंपनी केएमएसडब्ल्यू के सफाई कर्मी बुधवार से पिछले तीन माह का बकाया वेतन भुगतान करने सहित कंपनी के उदासीन रवैए को लेकर हड़ताल पर चले गए है। सफाई कर्मी के हड़ताल पर चले जाने से शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था चरमरा जाने की संभावना है। वहीं दीपावली व छठ जैसे महत्वपूर्ण त्योहार में शहर में कूड़ा करकट का ढे़र लगने की भी संभावना है। हड़ताल पर गए सफाई कर्मियों ने कहा कि कोरोना काल में जान को जोखिम में डालकर वे कार्य में लगे रहे, लेकिन कंपनी की ओर से उनलोगो की सुरक्षा को दरकिनार किया गया और सफाई के दौरान किसी तरह की कोई सुविधा नहीं दी गई।

कर्मियों ने कहा कि कंपनी की ओर से कभी भी समय पर मानदेय का भुगतान नहीं किया जाता है। उन्होंने कहा कि वेतन भुगतान नहीं करने व सुरक्षा की सुविधा नहीं देने के कारण वे लोग हड़ताल पर है। सफाई कर्मी सागर कुमार, विक्की कुमार, महेश यादव ने कहा कि कंपनी की ओर से हर माह सफाई कर्मियों का पीएफ व मेडिकल के नाम पर पैसा कांटा जाता है, लेकिन जरूरत पड़ने पर कंपनी की ओर से मेडिकल सुविधा उपलब्ध नहीं कराई जा सकती है। हड़ताल पर जाने वाले सफाई कर्मियों में उमांशकर कुशवाहा, दिनेश पासवान, राहुल, रोहित, कर्ण, रितिक, भिखारी महतो, दिनेश कुमार आदि शामिल हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें