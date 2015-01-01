पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घटना:ग्राहक सेवा केंद्र के संचालक को पीटा, 90 हजार लूटे

झुमरी तिलैया4 घंटे पहले
  • आरोगारो क्षेत्र की घटना, 3 अपराधी दो बाइक पर आए थे विरोध करने पर संचालक को पिस्टल के बट से घायल किया

तिलैया थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत महतो आहर-चौपारण पथ पर आरोगारो के दिलावर चौक समीप एसबीआई के ग्राहक सेवा केंद्र के संचालक के साथ अज्ञात अपराधियों ने मारपीट कर हथियार का भय दिखाकर 90 हजार रुपए लूट लिए। घटना सोमवार दोपहर 1 बजे की है। लूटपाट के दौरान अपराधियों ने ग्राहक सेवा केंद्र के संचालक मुन्ना सिंह (30) को पिस्टल के बट से मारकर घायल कर दिया। घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद अपराधी गझंडी रोड की तरफ भागे। अपराधियों की संख्या 3 बताई गई है। दो मोटरसाइकिल से आए थे। ग्रामीणों की मदद से घायल सीएसपी संचालक को इलाज के लिए निजी क्लिनिक में भर्ती कराया गया है। जानकारी अनुसार सीएसपी संचालक प्रत्येक दिन की तरह सोमवार की सुबह 9.30 बजे सेंटर को खोला था। ग्राहकों के साथ पैसे की लेने-देन कर रहा था। इस बीच करीब 1 बजे दो मोटरसाइकिल पर सवार होकर 3 अपराधी वहां पहुंचे।

अपराधियों ने हथियार का भय दिखाते हुए संचालक मुन्ना सिंह को कब्जे में ले लिया। विरोध करने पर अपराधियों ने पिस्टल के बट से उसके माथे पर वार कर घायल कर दिया। जिससे मुन्ना सिंह जमीन पर गिर गए। इसके बाद अपराधियों ने काउंटर में रखे 80 हजार सहित वहां मौजूद एक महिला ग्राहक से 10 हजार रुपए छीन कर भाग निकले। वहां मौजूद एक अन्य महिला ग्राहक आरागारो निवासी आरती देवी ने बताया की पैसा निकासी के लिए अंगूठा लगाया गया था। काउंटर से रुपए लेने जा रही थी। इसी बीच पीछे से अपराधी वहां पहुंच संचालक के साथ मारपीट करने लगे। जिसके बाद महिलाएं भाग गईं। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही चंदवारा थाना प्रभारी शाहिद रजा व तिलैया प्रभारी अजय कुमार सिंह पुलिस बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचकर घटना की जानकारी लेते हुए अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी में जुटी है। घटना में घायल संचालक मुन्ना सिंह की स्थिति खतरे से बाहर बताई गई है। एसडीपीओ राजेंद्र प्रसाद ने क्लिनिक पहुंचकर संचालक से घटना की जानकारी ली। साथ ही घटनास्थल के आसपास लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे के सहारे अपराधियों की शिनाख्त में जुटी है। एसडीपीओ प्रसाद ने बताया की पुलिस अपराधियों को पकड़ने में जुटी है। जल्द ही पर्दाफाश किया जाएगा।

