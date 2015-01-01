पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:पुरानी पेंशन योजना लागू करने व अन्य मांगों पर बीमा कर्मियों ने किया प्रदर्शन

झुमरीतिलैया2 घंटे पहले
  • 1995 का पुरानी पेंशन योजना सभी कर्मचारियों के लिए लागू करने की मांग की

एलआईसी कार्यालय के समक्ष भोजनावकाश के समय बीमा कर्मियों ने अगस्त 2017 से बकाया वेतन भुगतान करने, पुरानी पेंशन योजना लागू करने सहित अन्य मांगों को लेकर प्रदर्शन किया। मौके पर कर्मियों ने सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की। वहीं अपने मांगों के समर्थन में जोरदार नारे लगाए। मौके पर बीमा कर्मचारी संघ के शाखा सचिव महावीर यादव ने कहा कि संघ की ओर से 22 दिसंबर को आयोजित दो घंटे के हड़ताल को सफल बनाने को लेकर आज यह प्रदर्शन किया गया है। उन्होंने सरकार से शीघ्र नई पेंशन नीति को वापस लेने की मांग की है।

वहीं 1995 का पुरानी पेंशन योजना सभी कर्मचारियों के लिए लागू करने की मांग की। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार शीघ्र मांगे पूरी नहीं करती है तो चरणबद्ध आंदोलन जारी रहेगा। वहीं अधिकारी यूनियन के अमित कुमार ने भी संबोधित किया। मौके पर मनोरंजन कुमार, कुमार अशोक, सुधीर कुमार, हरेंद्र कुमार सिंह, रामेश्वर प्रसाद, कृष्णा कुमार, सुरेंद्र राम, वसंत कुमार, स्नेहा कुमारी, अलिसा नाग, सौरभ शंकर, श्रीकांत कुमार कृष्णम, प्रदीप कुमार, राम कुमार, पंकज कुमार, सुबोध शर्मा, रमन कुमार, विकास अधिकारी अमित कुमार, संजय कुमार, राजेश कुमार, क्लास-1 अधिकारी मोहन राम खरवार, कंचन कुमार कश्यप, मोहन कुमार चौधरी, बीके राही सहित अन्य लोग मौजूद थे।

