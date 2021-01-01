पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान संघर्ष मोर्चा का रोष:लालकिला की घटना किसान आंदोलन को बदनाम करने की साजिश- उदय

झुमरीतिलैया2 घंटे पहले
  • वक्ताओं ने कहा- इस दमन से किसान आंदोलन कमजोर नहीं होगा
  • झंडा चौक पर प्रधानमंत्री का पुतला फूंका गया, पानी टंकी रोड से विरोध मार्च निकाला जो कई रास्तों से गुजरा

किसान संघर्ष मोर्चा की ओर से केन्द्र सरकार के तीन कृषि कानून के खिलाफ देशभर में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन को खत्म करने व बदनाम करने की साजिश और किसानों पर पुलिसिया दमन के खिलाफ झंडा चौक पर प्रधानमंत्री का पुतला दहन किया गया। पुतला दहन के पूर्व पानी टंकी रोड से विरोध मार्च निकाला गया, जो वीर कुंवर सिहं चौक, ओवरब्रिज होते हुए झंडा चौक पहुंचकर सभा में तब्दील हो गया। जुलूस में शामिल लोगों द्वारा लालकिला पर हमला करने वाला भाजपाई एजेन्ट दीप संधु व पन्नू को गिरफ्तार करो, किसानों पर दमन करना बंद करो, किसान नेताओं पर किए गए झूठा मुकदमा वापस लो, तीन कृषि काला कानून वापस लो जैसे नारे लगाए गए।

सभा की अध्यक्षता करते हुए उदय द्विवेदी ने कहा कि गणतंत्र दिवस पर लालकिला की घटना मोदी साह की जोड़ी के नेतृत्व में किसान आंदोलन को बदनाम करने की घिनौनी साजिश है। इसलिए दोषी भाजपा एजेन्ट दीप संधु व पन्नू को अब तक गिरफ्तार नहीं किया गया है। वहीं अन्य वक्ताओं ने कहा कि पुलिसिया दमन और भाड़े के गुंडों के द्वारा किसानों पर हमला किया जा रहा है, लेकिन इस दमन से किसान आंदोलन कमजोर नहीं होगा। मौके पर संजय पासवान, असीम सरकार, दामोदर यादव, प्रेम प्रकाश, ईश्वरी राणा, प्रकाश अम्बेडकर, धीरज यादव, अर्जुन यादव, महावीर शर्मा, अशोक यादव, बीरेंद्र यादव, सहित अन्य लोग मौजूद थे।

