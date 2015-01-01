पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठंड:कोहरा के कारण तापमान में आई गिरावट, न्यूनतम 120 सेल्सियस रहा

झुमरीतिलैया2 घंटे पहले
  • 10 बजे तक शहर सहित जिला कोहरे से लिपटा रहा
  • विजिबिलिटी 5 मीटर से भी कम, वाहन की लाइटें जलीं

पिछले दो दिनों से जिला कोहरे के आगोश में है। कोहरा के कारण लगातार तापमान में गिरावट हो रही है। शुक्रवार की सुबह करीब 10 बजे तक शहर सहित जिला कोहरे के सफेद चादर में लिपटा रहा। इस दौरान सड़कों पर विजिबिलिटी मात्र 5 मीटर से भी कम रही। कोहरे की वजह से कम विजिबिलिटी होने के कारण लोग वाहनो के लाइट जलाकर चल रहे थे। घने कोहरे के कारण शहर के ओवरब्रिज सहित रांची-पटना मुख्य मार्ग पर भी गाड़ियां लाईट जलाकर धीमी गति से चल रही थी। वहीं घने कोहरे के असर से ठंड भी बढ़ती जा रही है।

कोहरे के कारण देर से धूप निकल रहीं है, जिससे पूरा वातावरण में नमी आ गई है। कोहरे के कारण लोगो को दैनिक कार्यो में भी दिक्कत का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। तापमान में आई अचानक गिरावट के कारण लोग ठंड से बचने को लेकर जगह जगह अलाव जलाकर ठंड से बचते देखे गए। शुक्रवार को जिला में न्यूनतम तापमान 12 डिग्री सेल्सियस व अधिकतम 26 डिग्री सेल्सियस रही। इन दिनों लगन का समय चल रहा है, इसके बावजूद बाजार में भीड़ भाड़ रही। दिन में दोपहर के आसपास लोगो की भीड़ देखी गई। वहीं सुबह व शाम में दूसरे दिनो की तरह लोगो की कम भीड़ रही।

