धनतेरस आज:जम कर होगी खरीदारी, जेवरात, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स और वाहनों पर ऑफर की भरमार

झुमरी तिलैया4 घंटे पहले
  • ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए धनतेरस का बाजार सज-धज कर तैयार, मुख्य सड़क पर लगी कई बर्तन दुकानें

कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच दीपावली पर धनतेरस का बाजार विशेष ऑफरों व उपहारों के साथ सज-धज कर तैयार है। जेवरात, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स, विद्युत सज्जा, फर्नीचर, बर्तन और वाहनों का नया रेंज ग्राहकों का इंतजार कर रही है। धनतेरस पर नए सामानों की बिक्री की परंपरा को देखते हुए संबंधित प्रतिष्ठानों की ओर से आधुनिकतम मॉडलों का स्टॉक संग्रह किया है और इसके जरिए ग्राहकों को अकर्षित करने की कोशिश की गई है।

सभी आइटम्स की कीमतों में पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में वृद्धि हुई है। कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर पूरे देश में लागू लाॅकडाउन के कारण उद्योग- धंधो में नरमी रहने को लेकर इस वर्ष लोगो के पास पैसे की कमी देखी जा रही है, जिसके कारण बाजार में इसका असर होने की संभावना है। लोग बजट के अनुरूप ही जरूरत के सामान खरीदी का मन बना रहे है। लॉकडाउन के कारण व्यवसायी कार्यो व रोजगार में कमी आई है। जिसका असर धनतेरस में भी रहने की संभावना है।

