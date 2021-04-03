पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विशुद्ध सागर ने कहा:तिलैया का जैन समाज और यहां के युवाओं का धर्म की ओर रुझान अच्छा

  • जैन धर्म के संत आचार्य विशुद्ध सागर जी का कोडरमा में हुआ मंगल प्रवेश
  • महिलाएं व बच्चे श्वेत, लाल-पीले वस्त्र में अगवानी के लिए सुभाष चौक पहुंचे

जैन धर्म के विश्व संत आचार्य श्री विशुद्ध सागर जी महाराज का भव्य प्रवेश गुरुवार को झुमरी तिलैयानगरी में हुआ। मौके पर महिलाएं, युवतियां व बच्चे श्वेत, लाल व पीले वस्त्र में गुरुदेव की अगवानी को लेकर सुभाष चौक पहुंचे। वहीं पूरे रास्ते में गुरुदेव की अगवानी के लिए आकर्षक रंगोली बनाया गया। महिलाएं कलश व जैन धर्म का झंडा लेकर आगे आगे चल रही थी।

वहीं घुड़सवारी टीम और समाज के युवक बुलेट मोटरसाइकिल में जैन धर्म का झंडा लेकर चल रहे थे। शहर के सभी मार्ग पर लोगों ने गुरुदेव का स्वागत किया। सेंट जोसेफ स्कूल के कैंपस में विराजमान संतों का आचार्य श्री के साथ गुरु शिष्य मिलन हुआ। मौके पर ड्रोन के जरिए पुष्प वर्षा की गई। मध्यप्रदेश मुंगावली के दिव्य घोष ढोल नगाड़ा की टीम ने पूरे रास्ते में जैन धर्म का उद्घोष किया।

स्थानीय कलाकार सुबोध गंगवाल व नवीन पंड्या ने संगीत के माध्यम से लोगो में भक्ति रस भर दिया, जिसपर भक्तजन आनंद उल्लास के साथ झूमते हुए नजर आए। झंडा चौक के समीप मारवाड़ी युवा मंच व समाज के अग्रणी महेश दारूका ने गुरुदेव की आरती की और उनका स्वागत किया।

मौके पर आचार्य श्री गुरुदेव नगर भ्रमण के दौरान नया मंदिर पानी टंकी रोड में आचार्य श्री का चरण धोने का अवसर प्रदीप जैन छाबड़ा के परिवार को मिला। वहीं डॉक्टर गली स्थित बड़ा जैन मंदिर में विमल जैन बड़जात्या के परिवार को चरण धोने का अवसर प्राप्त हुआ। मौके पर जैन मंदिर के सरस्वती भवन में धर्म सभा आयोजित की गई।

जहां गुरुदेव के दर्शन के लिए पूरे भारतवर्ष से आए लोगों ने गुरुदेव को श्रीफल भेंट किया। वहीं बाहर से आए अतिथियों व समाज के पदाधिकारियों ने दीप प्रज्वलित किया। मौके पर आचार्य श्री विराग सागर जी महाराज के चित्र का अनावरण किया। वहीं सरस्वती भवन के पंडाल का उद्घाटन समाज के अग्रणी सुरेश झाझंरी ने किया।

स्वागत भाषण समाज के अध्यक्ष विमल बड़जात्या ने किया। गुरुवर के आगमन को लेकर के सभी जैन धर्मावलंबियों के घरों के सामने आकर्षक रंगोली बनाई गई। स्टेशन रोड, डॉक्टर गली जैन धर्म के तोरणद्वार व झंडे से पाट दिया गया है।

यह धर्म नगरी है, मुनियों की नहीं, तीर्थंकरों की वाणी की अगवानी हुई

सरस्वती भवन में आयोजित धर्म सभा में प्रवचन देते हुए आचार्य विशुद्ध सागर जी गुरुदेव ने कहा कि सागर की गहराई और पर्वत की ऊंचाई जगत प्रसिद्ध है, पर इन से भी गहरा और ऊंचा कोई है, तो वह गुरु का धर्म उपदेश होता है। उन्होंने कहा कि गुरु के वचन आत्मा को परमात्मा के पास पहुंचाने के साधन है। भगवान महावीर की मुद्रा ही नग्न मुनियों की मुद्रा है।

उन्होंने कहा कि झुमरीतिलैया की नगरी धर्म नगरी है और सम्मेद शिखर झारखंड यहां से बहुत नजदीक है, जिसके कारण इस निर्माण भूमि में मुनियों की नहीं तीर्थंकरों की वाणी की अगवानी हुई है। उन्होंने कहा कि गुरु भक्ति की महिमा अपरंपार है, जैन समाज के लोगों ने जैन धर्म को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए हमेशा धर्म का अनुसरण किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि श्रुतअभ्यास और आगम का ज्ञान जरूरी है।

अल्प समय वाला बालक कमजोर होता है, परंतु झुमरी तिलैया की जैन समाज और यहां के लोग व युवाओं ने धर्म का अच्छा रुझान है। उन्होंने कहा कि हमेशा भद्र जनों, साधु का आदर सत्कार करनी चाहिए।

वहीं जैन समाज के अध्यक्ष विमल बड़जात्या, मंत्री ललित जैन सेठी व महिला जैन समाज के पदाधिकारी, जैन युवक समिति के अध्यक्ष, मंत्री, निर्वतमान वार्ड पार्षद पिंकी जैन, नीलू सिंह ने गुरुदेव को श्रीफल भेंट किया और आशीर्वाद लिया। मौके पर जैन समाज के मीडिया प्रभारी नवीन जैन व राजकुमार जैन अजमेरा ने बताया कि शाम में डॉक्टर गली स्थित सरस्वती भवन के पंडाल में भव्य आरती व सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

