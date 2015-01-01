पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रांची-पटना बाईपास पर हादसा:टैंकर से बाइक की टक्कर के बाद महिला सड़क पर गिरी, पहिया से सिर कुचला, मौत

झुमरीतिलैया11 घंटे पहले
घायल पिता-पुत्र।
  • छठ पर्व मनाने मायके जा रही थी महिला, पति-बेटा हुए घायल

थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत रांची-पटना बाईपास पर गीता क्लीनिक के समीप गैस टैंकर की चपेट में आने से बाइक सवार एक महिला की मौत हो गई। जबकि महिला के पति व उसका पुत्र घायल हो गया। घटना गुरुवार सुबह 11.30 बजे की है। मृतक महिला की पहचान डीवीसी चौक विशुनपुर निवासी संगीता वर्णवाल (32) पति मुकेश मोदी के रूप में की गई है। जबकि घायलों में मृतका के पति मुकेश वर्णवाल (43) व उनका छोटा पुत्र आदित्य राज (12) वर्ष शामिल है।

घायलों को इलाज के लिए समीप के निजी क्लिनिक में भर्ती कराया गया है। घटना के बाद करीब आधे घंटे तक सड़क पर जाम लगा रहा। बाद में मौके पर पहुंची तिलैया पुलिस ने शव को उठाकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा। घायल पिता और पुत्र को कामेश्वरी नर्सिंग होम में इलाज के लिए भर्ती किया गया है। घायल मुकेश वर्णवाल राजधनवार के बलहरा में सरकारी शिक्षक के पद पर कार्यरत है। मृतका का दो पुत्र है। उनका पूरा परिवार विशुनपुर में ही रहता है।

जानकारी अनुसार मृतक महिला अपने पति व बच्चे के साथ छठ मनाने के लिए बाइक से अपने मायके गिरिडीह जिले के राजधनवार थाना के ग्राम भंडारों जा रही थी। गीता क्लीनिक के समीप पीछे से आ रही एक टैंकर ने मोटरसाइकिल को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। घटना में टक्कर के बाद बाइक सवार महिला टैंकर के पिछले चक्के की चपेट में आ गई।

जिससे उसका सिर पूरी तरह कुचल गया और मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। जबकि पति मुकेश मोदी व पुत्र आदित्य आदित्य राज टैंकर से टकराकर सड़क की दूसरी तरफ गिरकर घायल हो गया। मुकेश कुमार हेलमेट पहने हुए था, जिस कारण उसकी जान बच गई। घटना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने टैंकर को महाराणा प्रताप चौक के समीप से जब्त करते हुए चालक काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

फोरलेनिंग के काम के कारण खड़े रहते हैं बड़े वाहन, हर समय हादसे की आशंका

मौत का कारण सड़क के जैसे-तैसे किये जा रहे फोर लेनिंग के कार्य के अलावा सड़क के उपर जहां-तहां काफी संख्या में बड़े वाहनो के खड़ा किया जाना बताया गया है। जानकारी के अनुसार फोर लेनिंग के कार्य को लेकर घटना स्थल के पास सड़क को बंद नहीं किया गया है। जिससे कारण वाहन चालकों के आगे जाने के लिये सड़क की पहचान करने में परेशानी होती रही है।

मुकेश कुमार मोटरसाइकिल से जाने के चालू रोड की जानकारी नहीं होने पर सड़क बदलते समय पीछे से आ रही टैंगर के चपेट में आ गये। वहीं जिस ओर सड़क पर कार्य किये जा रहे है। उसके उपर की काफी संख्या में ट्रक चालक वाहन को खड़ा कर जाम की स्थिति पैदा करते रहते है।

