पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:चार मौतों के मामले में सेप्टिक टैंक हादसे के जिम्मेवारों पर होगी कार्रवाई

कांडी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 14 अक्टूबर को कांडी में सेप्टिक टैंक की शटरिंग खोलने के दौरान हुआ था हादसा, डीसी-एसपी ने घटनास्थल पर जाकर ग्रामीणों से की पूछताछ

पिछले दिनों हुए शौचालय टंकी हादसे के जो भी जिम्मेवार हैं वो बख्शे नही जाएंगे। जांच प्रक्रिया जारी है। गुनहगार पर उचित न्यायसम्मत कानूनी कार्रवाई होगी। उक्त बातें बुधवार को प्रखंड के दौरे पर आए उपायुक्त राजेश कुमार पाठक व पुलिस अधीक्षक श्रीकांत सुरेश राव ने कही।बिहार विधान सभा चुनाव को लेकर सरहदी प्रखंड के दौरे पर आए डीसी व एसपी ने प्रखंड कार्यालय में मीडिया से बात करते हुए कहा कि शौचालय टंकी हादसे में सभी चार युवाओं की मृत्यु के लिए जो भी जिम्मेवार है उनके ऊपर कार्रवाई होगी।

आयुष डॉक्टर एस पी सिन्हा, एएनएम सोनी कुमारी, चंचला कुमारी व नीलम बाला तथा 108 एम्बुलेंस के ड्राइवर हुई पूछताछ

पदाधिकारी द्वय ने एक डॉक्टर, तीन एएनएम,108 एम्बुलेंस के ड्राइवर से प्रखंड कार्यालय में बारी बारी से पूछताछ की। डीसी ने आयुष डॉक्टर एस पी सिन्हा, एएनएम सोनी कुमारी, चंचला कुमारी व नीलम बाला तथा 108 एम्बुलेंस के ड्राइवर रंजीत कुमार से एक - एक कर घटना के विषय में पूछताछ किया। साथ ही मुख्यालय पंचायत कांडी के मुखिया विनोद प्रसाद से भी जानकारी प्राप्त किया। उन्होंने डॉक्टरों की ड्यूटी रोस्टर को भी देखा। साथ ही अस्पताल में कार्यरत स्टाफ की उपस्थिति पंजी का भी निरीक्षण किया। लगभग दो घंटे तक पूछताछ की कार्रवाई चली। मालूम हो कि 14 अक्टूबर को कांडी में निर्माणाधीन शौचालय की टंकी का शटरिंग खोलने के दौरान डुमरसोता गांव के दो परिवार के चार युवकों की मौत जहरीले गैस से दम घुट जाने के कारण हो गयी थी।गम्भीर रूप से घायल सभी चार युवकों का इलाज कांडी अस्पताल में डॉक्टर व एएनएम के नहीं रहने के कारण नहीं हो सका था। इसके बाद परिजनों व ग्रामीणों ने सड़क जाम कर धरना प्रदर्शन किया था।

अस्पताल कर्मी संजय प्रसाद पर थाने में होगी एफआईआर
इसी मामले को लेकर डीसी व एसपी ने आगे की कार्रवाई को लेकर अस्पताल कर्मियों से पूछताछ की है। उन्होंने मीडिया से बात करते हुए कहा कि इस मामले में जांच हो रही है। पूछताछ की जा रही है। जिला के सिविल सर्जन से भी पूछताछ होगी। एसपी ने कहा कि कथित अस्पताल कर्मी संजय प्रसाद के ऊपर एफआईआर दर्ज होगा। हादसे के जिम्मेवार कोई भी व्यक्ति बख्शे नहीं जाएंगे। अस्पताल कर्मियों से पूछताछ में बंशीधर नगर एसडीओ जयवर्धन कुमार भी उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें