अमानवीय:मानवता और ममता दोनों शर्मसार, खेत में रोती मिली नवजात

कांडीएक घंटा पहले
  • लोगों ने पंचायत के मुखिया प्रतिनिधि अरुण सिंह को फोन से सूचना दी

ममता को शर्मसार कर देने वाली एक घटना सामने आई है। थाना क्षेत्र के सरकोनी पंचायत अंतर्गत सतबहिनी झरना तीर्थ से लगभग एक किलोमीटर दूर द्वारपाल बाबा नामक स्थान के बगल में अरहर के खेत में एक नवजात बच्ची फेंकी हुई मिली है। घटना मंगलवार लगभग साढ़े पांच बजे की है। बगल में खेत की सिंचाई कर रहे डेमा गांव के राम प्रसाद, दिलीप यादव व गुड्डू यादव ने सबसे पहले खेत मे से बच्ची के रोने की आवाज सुनी। जिसके बाद उन सभी ने अरहर के खेत मे जाकर देखा तो वहां पर एक नवजात बच्ची को रोते हुए पाया।

लोगों ने पंचायत के मुखिया प्रतिनिधि अरुण सिंह को फोन से सूचना दी। उन्होंने तुरंत मौके पर पहुंच कर बच्ची को गोद में उठा लिया। लोगों ने बच्ची को देखने के बाद बोला कि बच्ची एक दो दिन की है। बच्ची एक हरे रंग की चेकदार गमछी पर सुलाई हुई थी। वह ठंड से कांप रही थी।मुखिया प्रतिनिधि अरुण सिंह ने बताया कि मैं इस घटना की सूचना थाना प्रभारी को दे दिया हूं। उन्होंने उक्त बच्ची को इलाज के लिए सेमौरा डॉक्टर के पास चले गए। उसी समय उक्त बच्ची को गोद लेने वाले दो व्यक्ति सामने आ गए। अरुण सिंह ने कहा कि सबसे पहले उक्त बच्ची की समुचित इलाज जरूरी है।

