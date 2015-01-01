पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ पूजा:सतबहिनी झरना तीर्थ के सूर्य मंदिर में छठ करने देश के आठ राज्यों से आते हैं श्रद्धालु

कांडी4 घंटे पहले
  • 20 फरवरी 2011 काे बने इस मंदिर में सात घाेड़ाें पर सवार सूर्य की पूर्वाभिमुख प्रतिमा

(प्रियरंजन विनोद) कांडी प्रखंड स्थित प्रसिद्ध पर्यटन स्थल सतबहिनी झरना तीर्थ परिसर स्थित भव्य सूर्य मंदिर में छठ पूजा करने झारखंड, बिहार, बंगाल, छत्तीसगढ़ और दिल्ली समेत देश के आठ राज्याें के लाेग आ चुके हैं। दिनाें दिन इस स्थान की प्रसिद्धि चाराें ओर फैल रही है।

सतबहिनी झरना तीर्थ को विकास के मामले में शून्य से लेकर शिखर तक पहुंचाने वाली मां सतबहिनी झरना तीर्थ एवं पर्यटन स्थल विकास समिति के आह्वान पर मोरबे निवासी सह गढ़वा के प्रसिद्ध व्यवसायी रघुवीर प्रसाद कमलापुरी द्वारा अपने पिता काशीनाथ कमलापुरी के पुण्य स्मृति में सतबहिनी में भब्य सूर्य मंदिर का निर्माण कराया गया है।

इस मंदिर की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा मानस महायज्ञ के आयोजन के बीच 20 फरवरी 2011 को की गई थी। इसके पहले कई वर्षों तक इस सूर्य मंदिर का निर्माण कार्य चल रहा था। इस सूर्य मंदिर में सात घोड़ों के रथ पर सवार भगवान भास्कर का पूर्वाभिमुख प्रतिमा स्थापित की गई है।

मंदिर के गर्भ गृह में के अलावा चारों तरफ परिक्रमा सहित अहाते का निर्माण कराया गया है। यहां पड़ोसी राज्य उत्तर प्रदेश, मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़, बिहार, उड़ीसा, राजस्थान, पश्चिम बंगाल और दिल्ली के श्रद्धालु अभी तक छठ करने के लिए यहां पहुंच चुके हैं।

मंदिर के पास है 10 लाख से बना 150 फीट लंबा छठ घाट

सूर्य मंदिर के पास 150 फीट लंबे एवं चार प्लेटफॉर्म के साथ 50 फीट चौड़ा भब्य छठ घाट का निर्माण कराया गया है। इस छठ घाट का निर्माण तत्कालीन विधायक चंद्रशेखर दुबे के विधायक मद के 10 लाख रुपए की लागत से कराया गया था। छठ के मौके पर छठ घाट पर के चारों तरफ प्लेटफॉर्म पर काफी संख्या में निराहार छठव्रती सामूहिक अनुष्ठान में भाग लिया करते हैं।

इसके अलावा कांडी प्रखंड के शिवपुर गांव में कई वर्षों से निर्माणाधीन सूर्य मंदिर का निर्माण नागरिक प्रयास से इस वर्ष पूरा कर लिया गया है। यहां भी सैकड़ों की संख्या में छठव्रती तीन दिनों के अनुष्ठान में भाग लिया करते हैं।

मझिअांव में भी काेयल तट पर है सूर्य मंदिर, होता है छठ

कांडी के पड़ोसी प्रखंड मझिआंव अंतर्गत मोरबे गांव के कोयल नदी के तट पर भव्य सूर्य मंदिर का निर्माण कराया गया है। मोरबे गांव निवासी सह तत्कालीन मुखिया अंबिका सिंह उर्फ बटोही सिंह के नेतृत्व में जन सहयोग से इस मंदिर का निर्माण कराया गया था। इस मंदिर की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा महायज्ञ के आयोजन के बीच 22 अप्रैल 2004 को संपन्न हुआ था। यहां छठ करने काफी लोग आते हैं।

