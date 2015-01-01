पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:विभाग से नोटिस मिलने के बाद कांडी में अतिक्रमणकारियों ने हटाया अतिक्रमण

कांडी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिसमें लगभग आधा दर्जन सब्जी दुकान, बर्तन दुकान, मोटरसाइकिल मरम्मती दुकान, इलेक्ट्रिक दुकान, सैलून आदि शामिल है

बाजार क्षेत्र में किए गए अतिक्रमण बुधवार को अतिक्रमणकारी स्वतः अतिक्रमण हटाते देखे गए।अंचल कार्यालय से मंगलवार को बाजार क्षेत्र के 41 डिसमिल सरकारी भूमि से अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए 28 विभिन्न लोगों को अंतिम नोटिस तामील किया गया था।अंतिम नोटिस मिलने के साथ ही उक्त सभी लोगों ने अपनी अपनी दुकान जो सरकारी भूमि पर खड़ा किये थे सभी ने अपनी अपनी दुकान को हटाने लगे।

जिसमें लगभग आधा दर्जन सब्जी दुकान, बर्तन दुकान, मोटरसाइकिल मरम्मती दुकान, इलेक्ट्रिक दुकान, सैलून आदि शामिल है। मालूम हो कि बाजार क्षेत्र के सरकारी 78 डिसमिल भूमि पर विभिन्न लोगों द्वारा अतिक्रमण किया गया है। सीआई बीएस केरकेट्टा ने बताया कि बाकी 37 डिसमिल से अतिक्रमन हटाने का काम दूसरे फेज में किया जाएगा।इसके साथ ही कांडी मुख्यालय में मुख्य सड़क के दोनों तरफ से भी सभी तरह के अतिक्रमण को भी हटाया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें