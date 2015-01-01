पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेलकूद:घटहुआं कला ने हरिगावां को हरा जीता खिताब

कांडी3 घंटे पहले
  • कांडी प्रखंड के भरत पहाड़ी गांव के खेल मैदान में रॉयल क्रिकेट क्लब ने कराई क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता

प्रखंड क्षेत्र अंतर्गत भरत पहाड़ी गांव के खेल के मैदान में मंगलवार को रॉयल क्रिकेट क्लब के तत्वावधान में कोस्को क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट फाइनल मैच का आयोजन किया गया। मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में ब्लैक कमांडो के जवान चचरिया गांव निवासी- नीरज तिवारी थे। उन्होंने खेल के मैदान में पहुंचकर फीता काट कर फाइनल मैच का उद्घाटन किया। साथ ही सभी खिलाड़ियों से परिचय प्राप्त कर बैटिंग कर मैच की शुरूआत कराई। वहीं कमेंटेटर के रूप में अभिजीत शर्मा थे। मैच घटहुआं कला व हरिगावां गांव के बीच खेला गया।

हरिगावां की टीम ने बैटिंग करते हुए 12 ओवर में 119 रन बनाए, घटहुआं ने 11 ओवर 2 बॉल में टारगेट पूरा किया

टॉस जीतकर हरिगावां की टीम ने बैटिंग करते हुए मैच खेलना प्रारम्भ किया। जहां हरिगावां गांव की टीम ने 12 ओवर में 119 रन बनाया। जबकि घटहुआं कला गांव की टीम ने 11 ओवर 2 बॉल में कुल- 120 रन बनाया। इस प्रकार घटहुआं कला की टीम की जीत हुई व हरिगावां गांव की टीम पराजित हुई। मैन ऑफ दी सीरीज चिक्कू गुप्ता को मिला। जबकि मैन ऑफ दी मैच वैस खान को मिला। वहीं मुख्य अतिथि- नीरज तिवारी ने संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि शिक्षा के साथ-साथ खेल भी आवश्यक है। खेल के क्षेत्र में भी युवा अपना कैरियर बना सकते हैं। वहीं पराजित टीम को कहा कि हार से न घबराएं। जीतने की कोशिश लगातार करते रहें। साथ ही विजेता टीम का और भी उत्साह बढ़ाया। बता दें कि फाइनल मैच अति आकर्षक था। मौके पर- कमेटी के अध्यक्ष- दीपक कुमार सिंह उर्फ झुन्नू सिंह, सचिव- सत्यजीत कुमार, उपाध्यक्ष- मनजीत कुमार, उप सचिव- राकेश कुमार, संचालक- अरविंद तिवारी, बाबू सिंह सहित सैकड़ों की संख्या में दर्शकगण उपस्थित थे।

