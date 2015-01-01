पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शोक:समिति ने अपने विशिष्ट स्थाई सदस्य के निधन पर किया गहरा शोक व्यक्त

कांडीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिसे किसी भी तरह पूरा नहीं किया जा सकता

मां सतबहिनी झरना तीर्थ एवं पर्यटन स्थल विकास समिति के विशिष्ट स्थाई सदस्य एवं प्रसिद्ध व्यवसायी तथा समाजसेवी उदय शंकर दुबे का निधन समाज के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। जिसे किसी भी तरह पूरा नहीं किया जा सकता।

उक्त बातें समिति के अधिकारी एवं सदस्यों ने उदय शंकर दुबे के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हुए कही। मां सतबहिनी झरना तीर्थ एवं पर्यटन स्थल विकास समिति के अध्यक्ष नरेश प्रसाद सिंह, सचिव पंडित मुरलीधर मिश्रा, उपाध्यक्ष अरुण सिंह, उपसचिव सुदर्शन तिवारी, संयोजक पी आर सिन्हा, अंकेक्षक द्वय नवल किशोर तिवारी व नंदलाल दुबे, गोरखनाथ सिंह, पारसनाथ सिंह, उपेंद्र नाथ तिवारी, सुखदेव शाह, देवी दयाल राम, जय किशुन राम सहित कई लोगों ने अपने अति विशिष्ट स्थाई सदस्य के निधन पर गहरा शोक व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि कई बार पर्यटन स्थल के विकास की रफ्तार शिथिल होने की स्थिति में उदय शंकर दुबे ने सहयोग करके गाड़ी को आगे बढ़ाया था। वैसे भी समाज सेवा में वे बढ़-चढ़कर रुचि लिया करते थे। उनके निधन से समिति के साथ-साथ समाज के लोग बेहद मर्माहत हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें