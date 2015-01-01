पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Devotees Who Came From Bihar, UP And Chhattisgarh In The Satbahini Waterfall Pilgrimage, Devotees Staying Overnight In Chhath, The Huge Pandal

धर्म- समाज:सतबहिनी झरना तीर्थ में बिहार, यूपी और छत्तीसगढ़ से आए व्रतियाें ने किया छठ, विशाल पंडाल में रात भर रहे श्रद्धालु

कांडी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सतबहिनी झरना तीर्थ में अर्घ्य प्रदान करतीं छठ व्रती।
  • हिंदू धार्मिक न्यास बाेर्ड की देखरेख में अष्टकाेणीय सूर्य मंदिर में छठ संपन्न
  • भीड़ के कारण नहीं दिखा सोशल डिस्टेंस

उदीयमान सूर्य के अर्घ देने के साथ ही तीन दिनों तक चलने वाली लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ पूजा शनिवार को शांति पूर्ण समाप्त हो गया। प्रखंड के मुख्य आयोजन सतबहिनी झरना तीर्थ में आयोजित किया गया। हिन्दू धार्मिक न्यास बोर्ड के निगरानी में महापर्व का आयोजन किया गया। जहां पर स्थानीय अगल बगल के दर्जनों गांव के अलावे पड़ोसी जिला पलामू के अलावे छत्तीसगढ़, बिहार व उत्तरप्रदेश के छठ ब्रती सतबहिनी झरना तीर्थ में पूजा किये।

इस वर्ष हजारों की संख्या में छठ ब्रती सतबहिनी में पूजा सम्पन्न किया।बहुत से लोग ढोल व बैंड बाजा के साथ छठ घाट तक आये। सूर्य मंदिर के सामने बनी विशाल छठ घाट के अलावे मेला मैदान में बने विशाल पंडाल में ब्रती पूरी रात रुककर भगवान सूर्य की आराधना की। ट्रष्ट के माध्यम से सतबहिनी आये सभी श्रद्धालुओ के लिए समुचित ब्यवस्था दी गयी थी।

सुबह में सभी को चाय भी उपलब्ध कराया गया।शांति ब्यवस्था के पुलिस मुस्तैद दिखी।एसआई राहुल व बिजय मिश्रा के नेतृत्व में पुलिस बल तैनात थी।सरकोनी पंचायत मुखिया मीना देवी भी ब्यवस्था का जायजा लेती देखी गयी।उधर कांडी स्थित पोखरा पर बने छठ घाट पर भी बड़ी संख्या में ब्रती पूजा अर्चना की।उसके अलावे प्रखंड के प्रायः सभी गांव व टोलों पर भी लोगो ने छठ पूजा किये। बैश्विक महामारी को देखते हुए सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन का इस वर्ष छठ पूजा में देखने को नही मिला।

लोग बिना मास्क लगाए पूरी भीड़ घूमती नजर आयी। सोशल डिस्टेंशिंग का अनुपालन होता कही नजर नही आया।छठ घाट पर ठेला खोमचा वाले कि कई दुकानें सजी देखी गयी।उसपर कोई रोकटोक नही देखा गया।लोगो ने जमकर चाट पकौड़ी का लुत्फ उठाया। बीडीओ जोहन टुडू ने प्रखंड के सभी घाटों का दौरा कर निरीक्षण किये।

उन्होंने बताया कि पूरे प्रखंड क्षेत्र में शांति पूर्ण व सौहार्द पूर्ण वातावरण में छठ पूजा सम्पन्न हो गया। पूजा को सफल बनाने में न्यास बोर्ड के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार सिंह, मुखिया प्रतिनिधि अरुण कुमार सिंह, ललित बैठा,पुजारी बिजय पाण्डेय, सुनील दुबे, संजय गुप्ता शामिल थे ।

