धर्म-समाज:सजधज कर तैयार है सतबहिनी झरना तीर्थ का सूर्य मंदिर, यहां छठ करने दूसरे राज्याें से भी आते हैं श्रद्धालु

  गढ़वा के कांडी में है राज्य का प्रसिद्ध धार्मिक पर्यटन स्थल सतबहिनी झरना, छठ की तैयारी पूरी

हिन्दू धार्मिक न्यास बोर्ड के तत्वावधान में प्रसिद्ध सतबहिनी झरना तीर्थ में लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ पूजा के आयोजन के लिए सभी तैयारी अंतिम चरण में है।न्यास बोर्ड के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि सतबहिनी झरना में छठ महापर्व की आयोजन किया जा रहा है।यह स्थल झारखण्ड राज्य के सभी तीर्थों व पर्यटन स्थलों में से एक है। यह गढ़वा जिले के कांडी प्रखण्ड क्षेत्र अंतर्गत सरकोनी पंचायत में स्थित है।

यहां सालों भर झर-झर झरते मनोरम झरना के कारण यह स्थल प्रसिद्ध है, जहाँ झारखण्ड राज्य के सभी जिलों के अलावे दिल्ली, राजस्थान, बिहार, छतीसगढ़, उत्तरप्रदेश, मध्यप्रदेश सहित आधा से अधिक राज्यों के पर्यटकों का आवागमन जारी रहता है। इस स्थल में बहती पंडी नदी में स्नान कर, श्रद्धा पूर्वक मां सतबहिनी का दर्शन कर आशीर्वाद पा लेने से हर मन्नत अवश्य पूरी होती है।

यहां बजरंग बली, शिव भगवान, गणेश जी महाराज, काली के अलावे सूर्य मंदिर सहित कई अन्य भी मंदिर है। सूर्य मंदिर अवस्थित होने के कारण दूर-दूर से आस्था के महापर्व छठ में व्रती पहुंचकर व्रत किया करते हैं। प्रसिद्ध सतबहिनी झरना तीर्थ स्थल में स्थित सूर्य मंदिर के आस-पास के क्षेत्रों में छठ पर्व को लेकर जोर-शोर से साफ-सफाई की जा रही है।

श्रद्धालुओं के लिए 5 हजार स्क्वायर फीट में लगा है पंडाल

इस संबंध में कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि दूर-दराज से आने वाले छठ व्रतियों के पांच हजार स्क्वायर फीट में पंडाल की व्यवस्था की गई है, जिससे कि लोग ठंड व ओस से बच सकें। उन्होंने कहा कि दूर से छठ व्रतियों के साथ आने वाले लोगों को शाम में भोजन, सुबह में चाय व छोटे बच्चों के लिए दूध का व्यवस्था उपलब्ध रहेगा। सभी मंदिरों के अलावे सूर्य मंदिर में विशेष रूप से साज-सजावट किया जाएगा।

पूरे क्षेत्र को लाइट टावर से प्रकाशित किया जाएगा। क्षेत्र के दोनों हिस्से यानी पूरब व पश्चिम में मोटर के माध्यम से पीने के लिए पानी का व्यवस्था किया जाएगा। महिलाओं को कपड़े बदलने के लिए घेराव किया जाएगा, जहां आसानी से पर्दे के भीतर वे कपड़े बदले सकेंगी।

यहां साफ-सफाई के लिए बढ़ेगी मजदूराें की संख्या

साफ-सफाई करने व पंडाल लगाने में सुकन साह, लल्लू रजवार, प्रवेश पाल, लल्लू पाल सहित अन्य मजदूर एक सप्ताह से लगे हुए हैं । वहीं मंगलवार से और भी मजदूरों की संख्या बढ़ा दी जाएगी, जहां जेसीबी को भी लगाया जाएगा। छठ व्रतियों को सभी प्रकार की सुविधाएं दिलाई जाएंगी

