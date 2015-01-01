पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:शराब की बड़ी खेप के साथ दो गिरफ्तार 1300 ग्राम गांजा और 5000 नकद मिले

कांडी
  • कांडी थाना क्षेत्र में अपराध व अपराधियों के विरुद्ध की जा रही ताबड़तोड़ कार्रवाई

गढ़वा जिला में अवस्थित झारखंड के सीमावर्ती प्रखंड कांडी के अपराधी कांडी थाना के रडार पर आने लगे हैं। पिछले एक सप्ताह से कांडी के अपराधियों की नकेल कसी जाने लगी है। इस दरमियान कई अपराधी सलाखों के पीछे पहुंचाए जा चुके हैं। अपनी त्वरित कार्रवाई से कांडी के नव पदस्थापित थाना प्रभारी अपराधियों को यह संदेश देने में सफल रहे हैं कि अब यदि अपराध से जुड़े रहे तो कदाचित उनकी खैर नहीं। कांडी थाना क्षेत्र में विगत एक सप्ताह से अपराधियों के विरुद्ध पुलिसिया कार्रवाई जारी है। इस दौरान तस्करी कर अंतर जिला एवं अंतर प्रदेश तक ले जाए जाने वाले गोवंशीय प्रतिबंधित पशुओं की बड़ी खेप पकड़ी गई। इनमें तीन गायों के साथ 34 बैलों की बड़ी संख्या शामिल थी। प्रतिबंधित पशुओं की तस्करी से जुड़े हुए चार व्यक्तियों को पकड़ने में भी पुलिस को सफलता मिली।

इसी रात कांडी थाना क्षेत्र के सोनपुरा एवं जतरो गांव में छापामारी कर अवैध शराब के धंधे से जुड़े दो व्यक्तियों को पकड़ने में पुलिस सफल रही। उनके पास से देसी, विदेशी एवं अंग्रेजी शराब की बड़ी खेप भी पकड़ी गई। इस पुलिसिया कार्रवाई की अगली ही रात कांडी थाना क्षेत्र के सेमौरा गांव से पहली बार गांजा के धंधे से जुड़े एक व्यक्ति को पकड़ने में पुलिस सफल रही। उसके पास से 13 सौ ग्राम गांजा एवं ₹5000 नगद बरामद किए गए। अभी इस कार्रवाई के चर्चे गरम ही थे कि थाना क्षेत्र के चटनियां गांव में बड़े पैमाने पर गांजा की खेती पकड़ी गई। मालूम हो कि यहां अरहर की लगी हुई फसल के बीच गांजा के 700 पौधे फल फूल रहे थे। कांडी के अंचल पदाधिकारी जॉन टुडू की उपस्थिति में इस फसल के विरुद्ध छापामारी की गई। पर्याप्त संख्या में मौजूद पुलिस के जवानों ने लहलहा रहे गांजा की खेती को नष्ट कर दिया।

गांजा के 700 पौधों को जड़ से उखाड़ कर पुलिस ने जलाने का काम किया। इस दौरान गांजा की खेती करने वाले शिव यादव पिता रामधनी यादव, परीखा रजवार पिता अकलू रजवार, छठू रजवार पिता लक्ष्मण रजवार एवं रामाश्रय रजवार पिता परीखा रजवार को चिन्हित किया गया। लोगों में पुलिसिया कार्रवाई के बाद कानून का डर भी पैदा हो और वे अपराध से तौबा करें। इस निमित्त चटनिया के चिन्हित लोगों को इस तरह की कार्रवाई से बाज आने की चेतावनी दी गई। उन्हें कहा गया की अगली बार यदि उन्हें अपराध में संलिप्त पाया गया तो पिछला अपराध भी जोड़कर सजा दिलाई जाएगी। इस प्रकार कांडी थाना प्रभारी नीतीश कुमार अपनी ताबड़तोड़ कार्रवाई से अपराधियों को यह संदेश देने में सफल रहे हैं कि कांडी थाना क्षेत्र में आपराधिक गतिविधियां चलाए जाने पर उनकी खैर नहीं। मालूम हो कि कांडी थाना क्षेत्र में चारों तरफ अवैध शराब के साथ-साथ नशे का कारोबार फला फूला करता है। इस स्थिति में लगातार पुलिसिया कार्रवाई से हो सकता है।

