हक के लिए प्रदर्शन:सोनपुरा में बिजलीकरण की मांग पर ग्रामीणों ने किया एसडीओ का घेराव

कांडी3 घंटे पहले
  • आसपास के गावों में चारों तरफ जल रही है बिजली, सोनपुरा में है अंधेरा

प्रखंड अंतर्गत बलियारी पंचायत के सोनपुरा गांव में विद्युतीकरण की मांग को लेकर गुरुवार को सैकड़ों ग्रामीणों ने बिजली विभाग के एसडीओ का घेराव किया। जिसका नेतृत्व मुखिया प्रतिनिधि सत्येंद्र प्रसाद व बीडीसी मीरा देवी ने किया। बिजली सब स्टेशन पहुंचे विभाग के एसडीओ कामेश्वर ठाकुर का घेराव करते हुए सभी ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि सोनपुरा गांव में अभी तक बिजली का काम नही किया गया है।

जो काफी दुःख की बात है। एसडीओ को सौंपे गए आवेदन में ग्रामीणों ने जिक्र किया है कि सोनपुरा गांव के लगभग 350 घरों में आज भी अंधेरा है। अगल बगल के गांव बुनियाद बिगहा, चंद्रपुरा में बिजली जल रही है।इन सभी गांवों से सटे हुए जीरो किलोमीटर की दूरी पर चारों तरफ बिजली जल रही है।

सोन नदी के किनारे बसा है सोनपुरा, एससी और ओबीसी की है घनी आबादी

टाटा पावर कंपनी की है जिम्मेवारी

इस विषय में बिजली विभाग के एसडीओ कामेश्वर ठाकुर ने कहा कि सोनपुरा गांव में विद्युतीकरण का काम पूरा करने की जिम्मेवारी टाटा पावर कंपनी को मिला है जो जल्द काम पूरा करेगी।

फंड मिलते ही पूरा हो जाएगा काम

उधर टाटा पावर कंपनी के प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर अजीत साहू ने बताया कि सरकार से फंड प्राप्त होने के साथ ही सोनपुरा गांव में विद्युतीकरण का काम पूरा कर लिया जाएगा।

