हादसा:सड़की गांव में युवक की मौत

कांडी3 घंटे पहले
  • गिल्टी की बीमारी ठीक नहीं होने पर युवक को डॉक्टरों द्वारा रांची रिम्स रेफर कर दिया गया

थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत पतरिया पंचायत के सड़की गांव में 44 वर्षीय इसराइल खान की मृत्यु गर्दन के पास गिल्टी वाली बीमारी से सोमवार को हो गई। बीमार युवक को पहले निजी अस्पताल कांडी उसके बाद पतंजलि आरपी सेवा सदन अस्पताल गढ़वा में इलाज के लिए दाखिल कराया गया था। गिल्टी की बीमारी ठीक नहीं होने पर युवक को डॉक्टरों द्वारा रांची रिम्स रेफर कर दिया गया। जहां अस्पताल में सोमवार की रात्रि युवक की मौत हो गई।

प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार सड़की का रहने वाला मृतक इसराइल खान मजदूरी का कार्य कर किसी तरह से अपने परिवार का भरण पोषण करता था। मृतक अपने पीछे भरा पूरा परिवार छोड़ गया है। मौत की खबर सुनकर झामुमो नेता सह प्रमुख प्रतिनिधि सत्येंद्र पांडेय उर्फ पिंकू पांडेय मृतक के घर पहुंच कर उनके परिजनों को ढाढ़स बंधाते हुए सरकारी प्रावधान के तहत लाभ दिलवाने का आश्वासन दिया।

