पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हल्ला बोल:न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य मिलता रहेगा, देश की हर मंडी में उत्पाद बेच सकेंगे किसान- रघुवर

कांके23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भाजपा ने किसान पंचायत कर कांग्रेस-झामुमो की खिंचाई की

किसान बिल पर मचे बवाल के बीच भाजपा ने झारखंड में प्रमंडलीय किसान पंचायत बुला कर कांग्रेस, झामुमो, वामदल सहित विपक्षी दलों पर जोरदार हमला बोला। कांके के सुकुरहुट्टू में मंगलवार को द प्रमंडलीय किसान पंचायत में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री रघुवर दास सहित अन्य नेताओं ने केंद्र के कृषि बिल को हितैषी बताया। रघुवर ने कहा कि पांच दशक तक कांग्रेस के शासनकाल में किसान फसल की सही कीमत नहीं मिलने पर आत्महत्या करते थे।

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने किसानों की परेशानी दूर करने के लिए कृषि बिल लाया। इससे उन्हें न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य मिलता रहेगा। किसान देश की किसी भी मंडी में अपने उत्पाद बेचें, उन्हें अच्छी कीमत मिलेगी। मंडी व्यवस्था समाप्त नहीं हो रही है। विपक्षी दल देशभर के किसानों को गुमराह कर रहे हैं।

उपेक्षा...मुख्यमंत्री कृषि आशीर्वाद योजना राज्य सरकार ने बंद की

रघुवर दास ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री कृषि आशीर्वाद योजना के तहत दी जा रही सहायता राशि बंद कर राज्य सरकार कैसे किसानों की हितैषी हो गई है। केंद्र सरकार किसान सम्मान योजना के तहत 6000 रु. सालाना किसानों के खाते में सीधे भेजे जा रही है। सितंबर तक राज्य में 1300 दुष्कर्म की घटना पर उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य दुष्कर्मियों का प्रदेश बन गया है। जनता इस सरकार को उखाड़ फेंके। उन्होंने एक साल में 5 लाख सरकारी नौकरी देने के वादे सहित अन्य मुद्दों पर भी घेरा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें