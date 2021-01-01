पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:ओवरलोड छर्री लदे पांच हाइवा समेत 9 वाहन जब्त

कर्णपुरा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गोपनीय सुचना के आधार पर पुलिस के मदद से जब्त किया गया

केरेडारी सीओ अरुण कुमार तिर्की ने सोमवार की रात केरेडारी पुलिस की मदद से बड़कागांव से टंडवा की ओर जा रहा ओवरलोड छर्री लदे पांच हाइवा व एक कोयला लदा ट्रक समेत कुल 9 वाहन को जब्त कर लिया है। छर्री ओवरलोड हाइवा में जे एच 02 टी 7341, जेएच02ए एक्स 1506, जेएच02बीबी 3563 , जेएच02ए एफ 6214, जेएच01डीजे 6448 व दो खाली हाइवा नम्बर जेएच 02ए एक्स 7883,जेएच02 वी 7791 शामिल है।

वहीं प्रतिबंधित सड़क से बड़कागांव के तरफ जा रहा कोयला लदा ट्रक नम्बर जेएच02 ए एक्स 6260 व एक खाली ट्रक नम्बर जेएच02 ए एन 6773 को भी जब्त किया गया है। सीओ तिर्की ने बताया कि लगातार कई दिनों से छर्री लदा ओवरलोड हाइवा व प्रतिबंधित मार्ग से कोयला लोड ट्रक को इस रूट से नियमों को ताक पर रखकर चलाया जा रहा था,जो सड़क को गन्दा व खराब कर रहे थे। जिसे गोपनीय सुचना के आधार पर पुलिस के मदद से जब्त किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser