दर्दनाक हादसा:दो मोटरसाइकिल की टक्कर में ढाई महीने के बच्चे की मौत

कटकमसांडी7 घंटे पहले
  • घटना में माता-पिता समेत चार लोग घायल

कटकमसांडी थाना क्षेत्र के शाहपुर पंचायत के डिबल बांध के पास शनिवार को सड़क दुर्घटना में ढाई महीने के शिशु की मौत हो गई, जबकि उसके माता पिता गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए है। प्राप्त जानकारी के मुताबिक कटकमसांडी के पूर्व उपप्रमुख महादेव गोप की भतीजी पूनम देवी अपने पति उमेश यादव के साथ अपने मायके शाहपुर से मोटरसाइकिल से ढाई महीने के बीमार बच्चे को लेकर चौपारण के डॉक्टर से दिखाने जा रही थी।

डिबलबान्ध के पास ढोठवा से कटकमसांडी की तरफ आ रही मोटरसाइकिल ने जोरदार धक्का मार दिया। टक्कर इतना जोरदार था कि दूसरी बाइक का अगला पहिया फट गया और टक्कर से पूनम देवी बच्चे अाैर पति के साथ मोटरसाइकिल से गिर पड़े। इस क्रम में तीनों को काफी चोटें आयी।पूनम देवी को बड़ा ऑपरेशन से ढाई महीने पूर्व ही बच्चे की डिलीवरी हुई थी। घटना की जानकारी परिजनों को मिलने के बाद परिजन इलाज के लिए उसे हजारीबाग ले गए।

बच्चे की गम्भीर स्थिति को देखते हुए चिकित्सकों ने उसे रिम्स रांची रेफर कर दिया। रिम्स ले जाने के क्रम में रास्ते में ही उसकी मौत हो गई, जबकि गम्भीर रूप से घायल पूनम का श्रीनिवास हॉस्पिटल डेमोटांड़ में इलाज चल रहा हैं। इधर कटकमसांडी के पूर्व उपप्रमुख महादेव गोप ने इसकी जानकारी कटकमसांडी थाना को दी और घटना के संबंध में पूनम देवी के परिजनों ने थाने में आवेदन दिया है। दूसरी बाइक पर सवार लोगों को भी चोटें आयी है। पुलिस मामले की जांच पड़ताल कर रही है।

