करीवा आसन के पास घटना, चालक फरार:कटकमसांडी में पिकअप वैन के धक्के से युवक की मौत

कटकमसांडी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कटकमसांडी थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत ग्राम कटकमसांडी के टोला करीवा आसन में सड़क दुर्घटना में एक युवक की मौत हो गयी। घटना देर शाम करीब 7:30 बजे की है। मृतक की पहचान कटकमसांडी चट्टी निवासी नवल अग्रवाल के पुत्र राहुल कुमार के रूप में की गई। प्राप्त जानकारी के मुताबिक राहुल कुमार करीवा आसन की तरफ गया हुआ था। देर शाम को वापस लौट रहा था। इस क्रम में अज्ञात पिकअप ने राहुल कुमार को सीधे टक्कर मार दी। इस घटना में राहुल कुमार की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गयी।

पिकअप वाहन को लेकर वाहन चालक फरार हो गया। घटना की जानकारी कटकमसांडी थाना प्रभारी अरुण कुमार रवानी को स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने दी। दुर्घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर थाना प्रभारी अरुण कुमार रवानी तुरंत घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे और पूरे घटनाक्रम का जायजा लिया। घटना के बाद पुलिस आवश्यक कानूनी कार्रवाई के बाद शव को कटकमसांडी थाना ले आई है।

