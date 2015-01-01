पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:दीदी बाड़ी योजना से 150 महिलाओं का होगा चयन

केरसई3 घंटे पहले
  • मनरेगा के तहत हर पंचायत में हर दिन 300 मानव दिवस सृजन करने का दिया निर्देश

प्रखंड कार्यालय सभागार में बुधवार को हुई बैठक में योजनाओं के सफल क्रियान्वयन पर विचार- विमर्श हुआ। बीडीओ ने दीदी बाड़ी योजना के तहत 150 लाभुकों का सत्यापन जेएसएलपीएस के द्वारा करने और डीपीआर फ्रिज करते हुए एमआर निकालने का निर्देश दिया। इधर प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना की समीक्षा करते हुए कहा गया कि बिना काम किए प्रथम किस्त प्राप्त कर चुके लाभुकों की सूची तैयार करें और पंचायत सेवक ऐसे लाभुकों को नोटिस दें। काम जल्द से जल्द शुरू कराएं।

पंचायत सेवक, रोजगार सेवक और मुखिया से कहा गया कि मनरेगा के तहत हर पंचायत में हर दिन 300 मानव दिवस का सृजन करें। धान अधिप्राप्ति के मद्देनजर केरसई लैंपस में जगतपाल महतो और किनकेल लैंपस में जगजीत साहू को नोडल अधिकारी बनाया गया। धान अधिप्राप्ति के आवेदन का सत्यापन कर्मचारी द्वारा कराते हुए प्रखंड तकनीकी सूचना केंद्र के माध्यम से आत्मा कार्यालय में जमा कराने के लिए कहा गया। पंचायत सेवकों से कहा गया कि वे पंचायत सचिवालय में मिनी बैंक के संचालन के लिए जगह उपलब्ध कराएं। लेखा सहायक विनोद लकड़ा, मुखिया, पंचायत सेवक ,रोजगार सेवक, जनसेवक, जेएसएलपीएस के कर्मी, पीएम आवास योजना के समन्वयक उपस्थित थे।

