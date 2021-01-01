पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:पोल-खोल कार्यक्रम में सीएम का पुतला फूंका

  • केंद्र में किसानों को मुख्यमंत्री कृषि योजना का लाभ मिलता था, हेमंत सरकार ने इसे बंद किया- बसंत

प्रखंड मुख्यालय में भाजपा अनुसूचित जनजाति मोर्चा के बैनर तले सरकार के पोल-खोल अभियान के तहत धरना-प्रदर्शन का आयोजन किया गया। अध्यक्षता मंडल अध्यक्ष मानकी लाल ने की। मोर्चा के जिला अध्यक्ष बसंत नारायण मांझी ने झारखंड सरकार पर हमला बोलते हुए कहा कि वर्तमान सरकार में किसान, महिलाएं, व्यवसायी कोई सुरक्षित नहीं है। भाजपा सरकार में जहां किसानों को मुख्यमंत्री कृषि योजना का लाभ मिलता था, वर्तमान सरकार ने इसे भी बंद कर दिया। यह सरकार वृद्धा पेंशन तक नहीं दे पा रही है। मोर्चा के प्रदेश कार्यसमिति सदस्य श्रद्धानंद बेसरा ने कहा कि वर्तमान सरकार झूठ की बुनियाद पर टिकी हुई है। युवाओं को नौकरी, बेरोजगारों को भत्ता और अनुबंधकर्मियों को नियमित करने के वायदे पर सरकार आई थी। इस ठग बंधन सरकार ने सबों को निराश किया है। मुख्यमंत्री को अविलंब इस्तीफा दे देना चाहिए।

मोर्चा के प्रदेश कार्यसमिति सदस्य बसंत सोरेन ने कहा कि वर्तमान सरकार में कानून व्यवस्था पूरी तरह फेल है। 13 महीनों की सरकार में 17 सौ से अधिक दुष्कर्म की घटनाएं हो चुकी हैं, जिसमें 600 से अधिक आदिवासी महिलाएं या बालिकाएं हैं। जिला उपाध्यक्ष प्रणव कुमार ने कहा कि जबतक सरकार नहीं सुधरेगी, सरकार के खिलाफ आंदोलन और तेज किया जाएगा। प्रखंड सांसद प्रतिनिधि रवि गुप्ता ने हेमन्त सोरेन की सरकार को निकम्मी सरकार बताते हुए कहा कि 13 महीने के शासनकाल में इस सरकार की उपलब्धि लूट, हत्या, दंगा और बलात्कार है। मोर्चा के उपाध्यक्ष गजानन बेसरा, रामविलास राणा ने भी संबोधित किया।

बीडीओ काे ज्ञापन साैंपा गया

धरना -प्रदर्शन के बाद आदिवासी जनविरोधी सरकार मुर्दाबाद, हेमंत सोरेन इस्तीफा दो के नारे लगाते हुए मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन का पुतला फूंका गया। राज्यपाल के नाम बीडीओ, केरसई को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। धरना-प्रदर्शन कार्यक्रम का संचालन महामंत्री बुलेश्वर प्रसाद ने किया। किसान मोर्चा के प्रखंड अध्यक्ष दिलीप बडाईक, प्रमोद प्रसाद, शंकर प्रसाद, बिल्कुल मिस्त्री, अजय कुमार, सोहन बड़ाईक, लोकनाथ माझी, धर्मजीत भोय, सन्मति देवी, सुलोचना देवी आदि उपस्थित थी।

