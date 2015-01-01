पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:एक साल से खराब पड़ी है किनकेल में लगी जलमीनार

केरसई3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

केरसई प्रखंड के किनकेल चौक स्थित झारखंड ग्रामीण बैंक किनकेल शाखा के सामने मिशन रोड में लगा सोलर जल मीनार एक वर्ष से खराब है। इसके खाराब रहने से ग्रामीणाें के समक्ष पेयजल की समस्या उत्पन्न हो गई है। यहां के लोगों को पेयजल के लिए इधर-उधर भटकना पड़ रहा है। मात्र एक कुआं है जिनका दूषित पानी पीने को ग्रामीण विवश हैं। यहां पर बैंक के अलावा चौक के सामने अगल बगल कई दुकानदार हैं।

जिसमें सैकड़ों लोगों का आना जाना लगा रहता है। किंतु पीने का पानी की भारी किल्लत हो गई है। ग्रामीणों ने कई बार जल मीनार की मरम्मत की मांग की, लेकिन आज तक कोई पहल नहीं किया गया। वहीं सामने होटल के दुकानदार अमरू लकड़ा का कहना है कि एक चापाकल था इसमें लोगों को पीने का पानी मिल जाता था। किंतु जिस दिन से चापाकल में सौर ऊर्जा चलित जल मीनार लगाया गया है।

उसी दिन से लोगों एवं राहगीरों को पानी की भारी समस्या उत्पन्न हो गई है। राजू कुजूर का कहना है कि चौक के किनारे छोटे-छोटे फुटपाथ दुकानदारों को पानी के लिए फिक्र सताने लगी। संगीता तिर्की का कहना है कुएं का पानी गंदा है फिर भी गंदा पानी को पीने के लिए हम लोगों का मजबूरी है। एक किलोमीटर दूरी तय कर पानी लाकर पीते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें