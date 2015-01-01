पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खूंटी पुलिस ने की कार्रवाई:पीएलएफआई के दो नक्सली गिरफ्तार, हथियार व संगठन का पर्चा जब्त

खूंटी24 मिनट पहले
गिरफ्तार आरोपियों बारे में जानकारी देती पुलिस।
  • 9 एमएम का एक पिस्टल, 8 गोली, पीएलएफआई संगठन का 11 पर्चा, 10 चंदा रशीद, 4 मोबाइल एवं एक बाइक भी बरामद

पुलिस को प्रतिबंधित संगठन पीपुल्स लिबरेशन फ्रंट आफ इंडिया (पीएलएफआई) के खिलाफ लगातार सफलता मिल रही है। पुलिस ने मुरहू थाना क्षेत्र के डुडरी नाला के पास से पीएलएफआई के सक्रिय सदस्य सामू नाग उर्फ तुयु एवं लिपि मुंडरी को गिरफ्तार किया है। उनके पास से पुलिस ने 9 एमएम का एक पिस्टल, 8 गोली, पीएलएफआई संगठन का 11 पर्चा, 10 चंदा रशीद, 4 मोबाइल एवं एक बाइक भी बरामद किया है।

एसपी आशुतोष शेखर ने बताया कि सामू नाग उर्फ तुयु की गिरफ्तारी के लिए खूंटी पुलिस काफी दिनों से प्रयासरत थी। उसके खिलाफ मुरहू, खूंटी एवं बंदगांव थाना में हत्या, आर्म्स एक्ट, 17 सीएलए एक्ट समेत कई मामले दर्ज हैं। एसपी ने बताया कि पिछले दिनों मुरहू के एक पेट्रोल पंप में लेवी की मांग करने में भी सामू मुंडा उर्फ तियु शामिल था।

