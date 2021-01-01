पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समाराेह:शहीद वीर बुधु भगत स्मारक का झंडा बदला

किस्को3 घंटे पहले
  • आजसू नेता केके भगत ने कहा-पार्टी शहीदों का सम्मान करती है और आगे भी करेगी

प्रखंड चौक स्थित अमर शहीद वीर बुधु भगत के स्मारक पर लगे झंडे का समाराेह पूर्वक बदलाव किया गया। इस दौरान सरना आदिवासी परंपरा के अनुसार पहान संजीत उरांव व पुजार जगु उरांव ने पूजा-अर्चना कर झंडा बदला गया। वहीं कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में उपस्थित आजसू के केंद्रीय उपाध्यक्ष सह पूर्व विधायक कमल किशोर भगत के द्वारा सभी धार्मिक अनुष्ठान किए गए।

वहीं कमल किशोर भगत ने वीर बुधु भगत के स्मारक में माल्यार्पण एवं पूजन करते हुए कहा कि आजसू पार्टी हमेशा शहीदों का सम्मान करती रही है। साथ ही आगे भी करती रहेंगी। अमर शहीद वीर बुधु भगत चान्हो प्रखंड के शिलागाई गांव के रहने वाले थे। उन्होंने देश को आजाद कराने के लिए अपना सब कुछ न्योछावर कर दिया। वहीं जीवन के अंतिम समय तक अंग्रेजों से लोहा लेते हुए शाहिद हो गए।

