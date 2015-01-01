पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:इटखाेरी में दो बाइक की टक्कर में गिद्धौर के 1 युवक की मौत, 2 गंभीर

इटखोरी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सचिन का इलाज करते डॉक्टर।

इटखोरी चतरा मुख्य मार्ग में गांधी चौक स्थित देवनारायण साव के घर के बाहर आमने-सामने दो बाइक की टक्कर में एक युवक की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई।जबकि दो गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। घटना शनिवार सुबह तकरीबन 10:15 बजे की है।घटना के बाद दोनों घायलों को आसपास के लोगों और पुलिस की मदद से इटखोरी अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया। जहां गहन चिकित्सा के लिए उन्हें हजारीबाग सदर अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया है।

मृतक की पहचान गिद्धौर प्रखंड के देवकी साव के 26 वर्षीय पुत्र विकास कुमार साव के रूप में किया गया है। जबकि घायल युवक मृतक विकास के साथ पीछे बैठा गिद्धौर के राजू दांगी के 30 वर्षीय पुत्र सतीश कुमार दांगी के रूप में किया गया है। वहीं एक अन्य बाइक पर सवार इटखोरी सरजू केशरी के 17 वर्षीय पुत्र सचिन कुमार केसरी के रूप में किया गया है।प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने बताया कि सचिन अपने घर से इटखोरी बाजार सुपर स्प्लेंडर चला कर साग लाने जा रहा था।

उधर गिद्धौर के विकास और सतीश एक लाल रंग की अपाची बाइक पर सवार होकर इटखोरी बाजार से सामग्री खरीद कर अपने घर गिद्धौर जा रहे थे। इसी बीच तेज रफ्तार गति से उक्त स्थल पर दोनों की आमने-सामने से भीषण टक्कर हो गई। जिस दुर्घटना में विकास का घटना स्थल पर ही मौत हो गयी।

घटना के बाद पुलिस ने शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के बाद अंतिम संस्कार के लिए मृतक के परिजनों को सुपुर्द कर दी है। जवान मौत को लेकर मृतक विकास के घरवालों का रो-रो कर बुरा हाल है। वहीं इटखोरी और गिद्धौर प्रखंड में इस घटना से मातम पसरा हुआ है।

