खुलासा:45 हजार उड़ाने वाला साइबर अपराधी धराया

झुमरीतिलैया3 घंटे पहले
मीडिया को अपराधी के पकड़ने की जानकारी देते एसडीपीओ व अन्य।
  • 12 अगस्त को पीड़िता ने दर्ज कराया था मामला, तिलैया पुलिस ने देवघर से पकड़ा

तिलैया पुलिस ने झांसा देकर ओटीपी लेकर खाते से करीब 45 हजार रुपए उड़ाने वाले साइबर अपराधी को गिरफ्तार करने में सफलता पाई है। पकड़े गए अपराधी लालू मरांडी को देवघर जिले के मोहनपुर थाना अंतर्गत घोठियाबाड़ा असहना गांव से गिरफ्तार किया है।

इसे लेकर शुक्रवार को तिलैया थाने में आयोजित प्रेस वार्ता के दौरान एसडीपीओ राजेंद्र प्रसाद ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि आरोपी ने गत 12 अगस्त को पीड़ित जयनगर प्रखंड के हीरोडीह निवासी मुन्ना कुमार राणा के मोबाइल में फोन कर झांसा देकर ओटीपी नंबर लेकर उनके एसबीआई खाते से 44395 रुपए की निकासी कर ली थी।

इसे लेकर पीड़ित की ओर से तिलैया थाने में 3 नवम्बर को मामला दर्ज कराया गया था। एसडीपीओ ने बताया की उनके खाते से निकाली गई राशि को मोबी क्विक वैलेट के माध्यम से खाते में ट्रांसफर किया गया था। एसडीपीओ प्रसाद ने बताया कि पकड़ा गया अपराधी ने भुक्तभोगी के खाते से वैलेट में ट्रांसफर किए गए पैसे को अलग-अलग तीन खातों में ट्रांसफर कर लिया।

एसडीपीओ प्रसाद ने बताया कि मामला दर्ज किए जाने के बाद अनुसंधान के क्रम में पुलिस ने तकनीकी सेल की मदद से सबसे पहले वैलेट से जिस खाते में राशि ट्रांसफर की गई थी, उसके खाताधारी की खोजबीन की। इस क्रम में जिस खाते में 9999 रुपए ट्रांसफर की गई थी वह खाता देवघर जिले के मोहनपुर थाना अंतर्गत थाना निवासी लालू मरांडी का पाया गया।

इसके बाद एक विशेष टीम ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। एसडीपीओ के अनुसार भुक्तभोगी के खाते से ट्रांसफर किए गए राशि से संबंधित दो अन्य खातों की छानबीन की जा रही है। प्रारंभिक छानबीन में दोनों खाते दूसरे राज्यों के किसी व्यक्ति के होने की जानकारी है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस मामले में पकड़े गए आरोपी का भाई लखन मरांडी की भी गिरफ्तारी का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। प्रेसवार्ता में थाना प्रभारी अजय कुमार सिंह भी मौजूद थे।

