कन्या पूजन में लगाई भीड़ भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष पर केस

2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीओ राम ने इस मामले में कहा है कि कन्या पूजन समारोह का आयोजन सेवा भारती द्वारा की गई थी

जिला प्रशासन की ओर से कोरोना को लेकर जिले में लगाए गए निषेधाज्ञा के उल्लंघन के मामले में भाजपा जिला अध्यक्ष नितेश चंद्रवंशी के विरुद्ध दूसरी बार थाने में मामला दर्ज कराया गया है। अंचल के सीईओ अशोक राम द्वारा दर्ज कराए गए मामले में रविवार नवमी के मौके पर थाना अंतर्गत असनाबाद स्थित मां वैष्णो देवी मंदिर में आयोजित कन्या पूजन का हवाला दिया गया है। सीओ राम ने इस मामले में कहा है कि कन्या पूजन समारोह का आयोजन सेवा भारती द्वारा की गई थी।

जिसमें इसके सदस्य नितेश चंद्रवंशी एवं अन्य के द्वारा कोरोना महामारी को लेकर जारी डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट एक्ट व निषेधाज्ञा का उल्लंघन कर वहां 10 वर्ष से कम उम्र की बच्चियों का भीड़ लगाकर समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें शामिल बच्चों सहित अन्य लोग बिना फेस कवर वह सामाजिक दूरी के कार्यक्रम में भाग लिया। आवेदन में कहा गया है कि भाजपा जिला अध्यक्ष चंद्रवंशी द्वारा पूर्व में भी डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट एक्ट के अलावा आईपीसी की धारा 188 एवं कोरोना महामारी को लेकर सरकार के निर्देशों के आलोक में लागू धारा 144 का कई बार उल्लंघन किया गया है। जिससे कोरोना संक्रमण के रोकथाम के कार्यों में जिला प्रशासन को बाधा उत्पन्न हुई है।

