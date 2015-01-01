पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लोगों को फैली दहशत:छठ घाट पर फायरिंग और मारपीट के बाद मची अफरा-तफरी, सूप और दउरा छोड़कर भागे व्रती

पत्थलगडा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शव से लिपट कर रोते परिजन।
  • पत्थलगडा के तपसा में माओवादियों ने सुबह के अर्घ्य के दौरान मुकेश गिरी की हत्या की

(जीतेंद्र तिवारी) पत्थलगडा और सिमरिया प्रखंड के सीमाने में सिनपुर डैम स्थित छठ घाट में तपसा और सिनपुर गांव के 14 घरों के लोग सुबह का अर्घ्य दे रहे थे। सुबह 6:15 के आसपास घाट में 100 से 120 की संख्या में छठ व्रती, उनके परिजन और ग्रामीण उपस्थित थे। अर्घ्य देने के लिए पुजारी ने शंख बजाया ही था। कुछ लोग अर्घ्य देकर तालाब से निकले थे व कई अर्घ्य देने की तैयारी में थे। इसी बीच डैम के बांध पर कुछ हलचल हो गई।

प्रत्यक्षदर्शी विकास गिरि व सहदेव यादव ने बताया कि तीन लोगों में एक मुकेश गिरि पर बंदूक तान कर डैम के बांध पर लाया और दो अन्य नक्सली डंडे से पीट कर उपस्थित लोगों को भगाने लगे। जबतक कुछ लोग समझते एक के बाद एक तीन फायर की आवाज सुनकर वहां अफरा-तफरी मच गई। जो जहां था वहीं से इधर उधर भाग कर जान बचाने लगा। किसी ने हल्ला किया कि मुकेश गिरी को गोली लग गई है। उसके बाद व्रती सहित घाट में उपस्थित सभी लोग सुप व दउरा इधर-उधर रखकर दौड़ने लगे।

नक्सलियों ने छठघाट में डंडे से साउंड ऑपरेटर सहित 12 से 15 ग्रामीणों की पिटाई भी कर दी। मुकेश को गोली लगता देख उसका भाई पंकज गिरी, राजू और विकास भी वहां पहुंचा और नक्सलियों की ओर लपका तो उसे भी डंडे पिटाई की गई। दउरा रख कर महिलाएं व अन्य युवक मुकेश को बचाने के लिए लपके और नक्सलियों पर ईंट व पत्थर चलाने लगे तो नक्सलियों ने उनपर भी बंदूक तान दी व फायरिंग करते हुए जंगल की ओर निकल गये।

नक्सलियों के तेवर को देखते हुए पांच मिनट में घाट खाली हो गया। उग्रवादी जब मुकेश गिरि की पिटाई करने लगे तो उसने भी प्रत्युत्तर में एक नक्सली को दबोच लिया। दो अन्य नक्सली वहां पहुंचकर अपने साथी को बचाया और मुकेश के गले में गोली मार दी। उसके गिरते ही पीठ में भी दो गोली मारने के बाद वे नारेबाजी करते हुए वहां पर्चा छोड़कर पूरब जंगल की ओर भाग निकले। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने बताया कि डैम के आसपास 12-15 की संख्या में और भी उग्रवादी मोर्चा संभाले हुए थे।

गोली लगने के बाद मुकेश को तड़पता हुआ देख उसका चचेरा भाई राजू गिरि उसे अपनी गाड़ी में बिठा कर रेफरल अस्पताल सिमरिया ले गया। वहां घायल को गंभीर स्थिति को देखते हुए चिकित्सकों ने हजारीबाग रेफर कर दिया। हजारीबाग सदर अस्पताल पहुंचने पर चिकित्सकों ने मुकेश को मृत घोषित कर दिया। दोपहर बाद पोस्टमार्टम के बाद सिमरिया थाना प्रभारी गुलाम सरवर की उपस्थिति में शव को तपसा गांव लाया गया। देर शाम गांव के नदी घाट में उसका अंतिम संस्कार किया गया।

सिनपुर छठ घाट से पुलिस ने इंसास राइफल के गोली के तीन खोखे, हस्तलिखित दो पर्चे, एक जोड़ी चप्पल और एक जैकेट बरामद किया है। नक्सलियों के लाल स्याही से लिखे हस्तलिखित पर्चे में पुलिस मखबीर एसपीओ मुकेश गिरि को दिया गया मृत्युदंड, पुलिस मुखबीर होश में आओ, पुलिस प्रशासन होश में आओ, भोली भाली जनता को दबाव में मुखबीर बनाना बंद करो, निवेदक भाकपा माओवादी लिखा हुआ था।

डीजीपी ने कहा-नक्सलियों का सफाया करेंगे

चतरा | पत्थलगड़ा के तपसा गांव में माओवादियों के द्वारा मुकेश गिरी नामक युवक की हत्या के बाद पुलिस प्रशासन रेस हो गई है। हत्या के बाद सूबे के डीजीपी एमवी राव, आईजी ऑपरेशन साकेत कुमार सिंह व हजारीबाग प्रमंडल के डीआईजी अमोल वी होमकर चतरा पहुंचे। समाहरणालय स्थित कॉन्फ्रेंस हॉल में डीजीपी ने पुलिस व सीआरपीएफ के पदाधिकारियों के साथ मैराथन बैठक किया।

मीडिया से डीजीपी एमवी राव ने कहा कि कोविड-19 के बीच जिले में भाकपा माओवादी के उग्रवादियों की गतिविधियां बढ़ी है। भाकपा माओवादियों के खात्मे को लेकर प्लान तैयार करने के लिए ही चतरा में बैठक किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि माओवादियों के खात्मे के लिए प्लान तैयार है। जल्द ही इस पर कार्रवाई होगी और इसका परिणाम भी सामने आएगा। कहा कि माओवादियों का अब एकमात्र उद्देश्य लेवी वसूलना रह गया है। लेवी वसूली के लिए ही माओवादियों ने हत्या की हथकंडा अपनाया है।

उग्रवादियों से रही है सांठगांठ

डीजीपी ने कहा कि हत्या की घटना निंदनीय है। लेकिन मृतक का बैकग्राउंड भी अच्छा नहीं रहा है। मृतक युवक का सांठगांठ उग्रवादियों के साथ रहा है। 17 सीएलए एक्ट के तहत युवक जेल भी जा चुका है। हत्या में शामिल उग्रवादियों के धरपकड़ के लिए छापेमारी अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। बैठक में एसपी ऋषभ कुमार झा, सीआरपीएफ के कमांडेंट पी के बासन, एएसपी निगम प्रसाद के अलावा जिला पुलिस व सीआरपीएफ के सभी पदाधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें