पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध:आयुष चिकित्सकों को सर्जरी की अनुमति, डॉक्टरों ने एक दिन काम नहीं किया, गांव से आए मरीज परेशान

कोडरमा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मिक्सोपैथी अध्यादेश का विरोध, रजगढ़िया रोड व डाॅक्टर गली में बंद रहे ओपीडी क्लिनिक

केंद्र सरकार के लागू किए गए मिक्सोपैथी अध्यादेश के विरोध में शुक्रवार को इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन, इंडियन डेंटल एसोसिएशन, झारखण्ड डॉक्टर्स एसोसिएशन व झारखण्ड राज्य स्वास्थ्य सेवा संघ के आह्वान पर जिला के चिकित्सकों ने सरकारी व गैर सरकारी अस्पतालों में एक दिन का कार्य बहिष्कार किया। जिला में चिकित्सकों ने सरकारी व गैर सरकारी अस्पतालों में कार्य बाधित रखा। इस दौरान सिर्फ इमरजेंसी व कोविड से संबंधित कार्य हुए। वहीं ओपीडी पूर्णतः बाधित रहा, जिसके कारण दूर दराज से आये मरीजों को काफी कठिनाइयों का सामना करना पड़ा। सदर अस्पताल में सामान्यतः 500 मरीजों की संख्या में प्रतिदिन लोग इलाज के लिए आते हैं। मरीजों को चिकित्सकों के कार्य बहिष्कार की सूचना नहीं होने के कारण उन्हें बिना इलाज लौटना पड़ा।

शहर के रजगढ़िया रोड व डाक्टर गली में भी चिकित्सकों के ओपीडी क्लीनिक बंद रहे। जिससे सन्नाटा पसरा रहा। मौके पर झासा के राज्य उपाध्यक्ष डा. शरद कुमार व आईएमए के सचिव सुजीत राज ने कहा कि केन्द्रीय व प्रदेश आईएमए के आह्वान पर कोडरमा आईएमए के सभी चिकित्सक अपने क्लिनिक , नर्सिंग होम, एक्सरे क्लीनिक, पैथोलॉजी क्लिनिक, अल्ट्रासाउंड व क्लिनिक को सुबह 6 से से शाम 6 बजे तक बंद रख अपना विरोध प्रकट किया है। अगर सरकार इस निर्णय को वापस नहीं लेती है तो आगे भी रणनीति बनाकर इस आंदोलन को और तेज़ किया जाएगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार मिक्सोपैथी का ऐसा नियम ले कर आई है, जिसमे आयुर्वेद चिकित्सकों को सर्जरी करने की छूट दी गई है। जिसके विरोध में पूरे देश में आईएमए ने विरोध का स्वर उठाया है और इसी कड़ी में झारखण्ड सहित देश के अन्य राज्यों में भी चरण बद्ध आंदोलन जारी है। उन्होंने कहा कि उन्होंने कहा कि इस कानून को लागू होने से अप्रशिक्षित लोगों के द्वारा शल्य चिकित्सा कराना मरीजों के लिए काफी घातक सिद्ध होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि कोडरमा आईएमए इस कानून के खिलाफ खेद व्यक्त करते हुए आक्रोश जताया। उन्होंने सरकार से इस कानून को वापस लेने की मांग की है। मौके पर झासा के सचिव डा. अजय सेठ, डाॅ. रंजन, डाॅ. मनोज कुमार, डाॅ. आशीष, डाॅ. आरपी शर्मा, डाॅ. अभिषेक सहित अन्य लोग मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें